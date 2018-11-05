Hurry and get Nintendo Switch for $30 off before the deal ends soon

With a great-and-growing library of games from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Hollow Knight, there's never been a better time to own a Nintendo Switch - and with this new discount on eBay, there's no better time to buy one. Newegg and eBay are hosting a fantastic deal as part of eBay's 11 Days of Deals, offering the standard neon red and blue Nintendo Switch bundle for 10 percent off (a total of $30 in savings) for a limited time only.

Nintendo Switch for $269.99 on Newegg via eBay (save $30): Nintendo's latest console is entering its second holiday season on shelves where it's sure to be a hot-ticket item once more, and this is almost certainly one of the best deals you'll see on it this year. It's a limited-time deal, so get yours while you can. View Deal

This bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch system with 32GB of built-in storage, a Neon Blue left Joy-Con, a Neon Red right Joy-Con, a Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch Dock to connect the system to your TV, and the dock's required power and HDMI cables. The built-in storage will get you by for a while, but you'll probably want to invest in a Nintendo Switch SD card to expand your space for games and updates (especially if you download a lot). The $30 you save on this bundle will be more than enough to cover a decent sized card.

With your memory concerns addressed, you should also cast a bargain-hunting eye toward our guide to Nintendo Switch accessories and snag yourself a nice carrying case. Just because you got your Switch for less doesn't mean it isn't still worth protecting on the road!