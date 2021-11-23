Hitman 3 takes out the competition to win PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks

By

Agent 47 is back on top

Hitman 3 has taken down all of its competitors to take home the award for PC Game of the Year at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

Square Enix's latest entry in the long-running assassin series carried on the story of the 'World of Assassination' from the previous two games. Agent 47 returns to take on another globe-trotting murderous adventure, with levels set across locations like Dubai, Berlin, and the UK's own Dartmoor.

This year's list of nominations was a great showcase of the diversity of PC releases this year, with Hitman 3 winning out over the former Skyrim-mod The Forgotten City and indie breakout hit Wildermyth. 

The full list of nominees was as follows:

  • Chivalry 2
  • Hitman 3 (winner)
  • Old World
  • Pathfinder
  • The Forgotten City
  • Wildermyth

In our review, we called Hitman 3 a "great end to the trilogy, with a satisfying conclusion made from enjoyable and endlessly entertaining levels". 

"There's something endlessly satisfying about unpacking and mastering the Groundhog Day playgrounds of Hitman 3," wrote Leon Hurley at launch. "It should get boring; watching the same guards patrol their patrols, or workers work and characters wander well-worn tracks you know so well. But it never gets old. Knowing there's the tiniest crack to slip through, or a moment to exploit that can leave a target oh so tragically killed is never dulled by the repetition of running and rerunning the scenario like a time traveler that can only leave the loop after meeting the right conditions."

Hitman 3 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sam Loveridge
