Half-Life: Alyx confirmed by Valve, and it's a VR game

Update: Thanks to an Ars Technica piece, we have even more information about the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx, including when it's set. The piece suggests the game will take place between Half-Life and Half-Life 2, and you'll step into the role of Alyx Vance years before Gordon Freeman's return to the series. According to Ars Technica, there's been no indication in testing that you are physically inhabiting Alyx's body, save for a pair of hands, but that's likely to change.

A data leak from Valve's Source 2 game engine uncovered by Valve News Network in September of last year suggests the existence of a new control system called the "Grabbity Gloves." Ars Technica reports that "multiple sources have confirmed that this is indeed a major control system" in Half-Life: Alyx, and that they'll function in-game like magnets. Following this logic, the new system seems to be an adequate fit for both the new Valve Index controllers, which attach to your knuckles but leave your fingers completely free, and older VR controllers like the HTC Vive wand. That's because the developers have methodically designed the game's objects to be interacted with by hand, which could make this game one of the best representations of navigating a VR adventure world yet.

Original Story: The rumors were correct: Valve has just announced it is working on a new Half-Life game, and we'll get our first look at it this Thursday. That's according to a tweet issued by a new Valve Software account, which confirms that Half-Life: Alyx will be a VR experience, and that we'll see more of it this Thursday, November 21, at 10am Pacific Time.

We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time.Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTwNovember 18, 2019

Since those earlier leaks turned out to have a grain of truth, it's possible some of the other details are also correct. As GamesRadar+ reported earlier, the game may release in March 2020, and is a "VR continuation" of Half-Life 2.

