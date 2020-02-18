Google Stadia is coming to Samsung Galaxy and other Android phones this week

Google Stadia is expanding to new phone platforms this week, including the last several Samsung Galaxy models and other Android devices. Since its November launch, Stadia had only been compatible with a small handful of phones, and none outside of the Google ecosystem. Starting this Thursday, February 20, the app will work on over 20 models in total. Here's the full list of new devices:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

This list joins the Google Pixel 2, 3, and 4 models to make up the current lineup of Stadia-compatible handhelds. There's still no mention of iOS compatibility, though you can download the Stadia app on iOS and have been able to since launch. It just doesn't play games yet.

It's not been the hottest first few months for Stadia, as game releases have slowed to a crawl after a few dozen came at launch. The tech giant does promise over 120 are coming to the platform this year, which sounds great… until you realize its competitors each released upwards of 500 games in 2019 and will likely finish somewhere along those lines again in 2020. Then of course there are the new consoles coming from Microsoft and Sony.

The uphill battle remains steep, but even Xbox boss Phil Spencer admitted recently that it's Google and Amazon, not Sony and Nintendo , that his company views as its main competitors moving forward. It sounds silly today, but if the future belongs to the cloud, he may be right - and Stadia may have a fighting chance.