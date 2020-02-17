This discounted Razer Blade Pro gaming laptop deal is bundled with loads of top extras too

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop deal from one of the best manufacturers in the business, we've got a cracking offer lined up for you today on the Razer Blade Pro. Better yet, thanks to a discount code, you can get a sweet selection of bundled extras too and a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2. Not bad at all for a Monday right?

The crux of it is that, over at ebuyer, you can get the Razer Blade Pro 17 plus a free Razer Accessory Bundle worth easily more than 100 quid, plus a free copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, too, all for just £1,649.99 at ebuyer right now thanks to the voucher code BLADE17. The free goodies are added automatically but you'll need to manually input the aforementioned code to get a further £200 off the already-discounted price of the machine.

The free copy of Red Dead 2 comes from an Intel promo and you should get the code a few days after purchase. The Razer bundle is quite frankly, banging value. It includes a Cynosa Chroma keyboard, a DeathAdder Essential mouse, Kraken X Lite headset and Goliathus Mobile Stealth Edition gaming surface. Sure, a few of these are the entry-level editions of the models but they are still great and thus represent a genuinely good bunch of gear that you get for nothing.

The slightly smaller version, the Razer Blade 15, sits atop our guide to the best gaming laptops. And for good reason: they may be pricey but these are the best gaming laptops we've had the pleasure of using in recent times. They are seriously that good; exquisitely blending style, build quality, great component and figuration and excellent displays. You can see the specifics of the build of this 17-inch laptop in the block below.

