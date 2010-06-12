Game Music of the Day: Deus Ex

Welcome to GamesRadar's daily blast of all things pertaining to the ever-growing field of game music. Each post will introduce new sounds, games, composers and fan-made remixes of gaming's greatest aural achievements.

June 11, 2010

Game: Deus Ex

Song: Main Title

Composer: Alex Brandon



Above: Main Title from Deus Ex

Mystery. Betrayal. Men who voluntarily go by the name "Tracer Tong." These are just a few of the things that made Deus Ex - one of the first RPG/shooter hybrids and an enduring example of PC-gaming superiority -great. And with Deus Ex: Human Revolution looming large at E3 next week, we can't help but wax a little nostalgic about them.

Probably the one thing that's lasted longer than anything else in the minds ofDeus Ex fans is its music. Particularly the iconic title theme, which mixes eerie tones with martial drumbeats, and does an incredible job of getting players pumped while setting the mood for the shadowy, insanely high-tech world they're about to explore.



Above: OK, so maybe it doesn't look quite so insanely high-tech anymore

The theme was so iconic, in fact, that it was rehashed for the sequel, Deus Ex: Invisible War. Although much like Invisible War itself, the new theme - while not exactly bad - was little more than a shadow of its predecessor.

That'sa little depressing, isn't it? If you need to cheer up,have a listen toBen "Yahtzee" Croshaw'sversion, which gives the original themesilly lyrics that are far more catchy and memorablethan they have a right to be.

Jun 11, 2010

