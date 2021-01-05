Best Shots review - Future State: Wonder Woman #1 "charming and delightful"

Charming and delightful are the first two words that come to mind when it comes to Future State: Wonder Woman #1.

Future State: Wonder Woman #1 credits Written and drawn by Joëlle Jones

Colored by Jordie Bellaire

Lettering by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 8 out of 10

In crafting this introduction to Yara Flor and their trusty steed Jerry, Joëlle Jones, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles manage to strike an ideal, whimsical tone. It's the kind of story that feels straight out of a classic Disney or Pixar adventure, as their protagonist's journey takes them from the depths of the Amazon rainforest into the depths of a bureaucratic Hell.

Jones and Bellaire's art is impeccable across the board but shines best in moments of fast-paced motion such as an early fight against a multi-headed beast. The energy of Yara's movement is conveyed with such grace and swagger, and this is to say nothing of the lush setting they strike up to situate the scene.

(Image credit: Joëlle Jones/Jordie Belliare/Clayton Cowles (DC))

Some narration runs through the issue, with the earliest pieces of it providing some background on who this new Wonder Woman is, yet it's almost unnecessary considering how strong a sense of the character comes through in Yara's actions and words herself.

The briskness and head-strong determination that she demonstrates throughout drives Future State: Wonder Woman #1 and is more than enough to warrant getting on board in order to follow her and see where she ends up.

