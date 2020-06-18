Free Comic Book Day returns as a nine-week event

Free Comic Book Day is coming back in July - and this year, it lasts all summer long, with weekly free releases planned for every Wednesday between July 15 and September 9.
Free Comic Book Day was originally scheduled to take place May 2, but was postponed indefinitely when the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread closures of Direct Market comic book stores, both temporary and permanent, as well as the disruption of shipping by Diamond Comic Distributors, which has since resumed. Now, stores will receive five or more free titles every Wednesday for nine weeks straight.
It's unclear if DC will participate in the weekly FCBD plans, as their comic books, now released on Tuesday, are no longer distributed by Diamond, who are the organizers of FCBD.
“Every year, Free Comic Book Day is our big event to thank current comics fans, welcome back former fans and invite those new to comics to join the fun,” states Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA in the announcement.
“In this very different year, Free Comic Book Day is more like Free Comic Book Summer... and there’s so much fun to discover in this year's FCBD comics! So many cool stories are available for this stretched-out Free Comic Book Day 2020. I'm confident long-time fans and newcomers alike are going to find a story that'll make them want to visit their local comic shop every week! Fans, bring your friends and family and head to your local comic shop every week starting July 15 through September 9 to check out the new, and fantastic, free comics available that week!”
Here’s a schedule of planned FCBD releases for July, August, and September:
Comics available on July 15
- BOOM! Studios | Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer
- IDW Publishing | My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
- Marvel Comics | X-Men
- Chapterhouse Publishing | Captain Canuck Beyond and Captain Battle
- Papercutz | Asterix
- Yen Press| The Weirn Books
Comics available on July 22
- Valiant Entertainment | Valiant 30th Anniversary Special
- Aftershock Comics | Dark Ark: Instinct
- Drawn & Quarterly | Manhwa: Contemporary Korean Comics
- Marvel Comics | Spider-Man/ Venom
- Titan Comics | Horizon Zero Dawn #0
Comics available on July 29
- Archie Comics | Archie Blue Ribbon Presents
- Dark Horse Comics | Stranger Things/ Minecraft
- DC Comics | Batman Overdrive/ Batman: Once Upon A Crime
- Dynamite Entertainment | The Boys #1
- Golden Apple Books | Richard Fairgray’s Monster Showcase
- RH Graphic | Stepping Stones/ Max & the Midknights
Comics available on August 5
- Artists, Writers & Artisans | The Resistance
- BOOM! Studios | Lumberjanes: Farewell To Summer
- New England Comics | The Tick
- Penguin Workshop | Zoo Patrol Squad: Kingdom Caper
- Tokyopop | Bibi & Miyu/ The Fox & The Little Tanuki
- Image Comics | Invincible #1
Comics available on August 12
- Dark Horse Comics | Norse Mythology/ Critical Role
- Albatross Funnybooks | Hillbilly: The Lizard Of Rusty Creek Cave
- Drawn & Quarterly | Little Lulu: No Boys Allowed
- Oni Press | Super Mercado Mix Tape
- Titan Comics | Blade Runner 2019
Comics available on August 19
- Macmillan/ First Second Books| Investigators: Take The Plunge Sneak Peek
- Fantagraphics Books | Disney Masters: Donald Duck
- Papercutz | The Loud House FCBD 2020 Special
- Udon Entertainment | Street Fighter #100: Ryu Vs. Chun-li
- Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | CBLDF & BOOM! Defend Comics
- Gemstone Publishing | The Overstreet Guide to Collecting - FCBD 2020
Comics available on August 26
- Random House Children’s Books | Only a Matter of Space Time
- Graphix | Donut The Destroyer
- Rebellion | Best of 2000 AD Issue #0
- Vault Comics | Brandon Sanderson’s Dark One #1
- IDW Publishing | Usagi Yojimbo
Comics available on September 2
- Ten Speed Press | Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King Of Comics
- Graphix | Owly: The Way Home
- Insight Comics | Mean Girls: Senior Year
- Viz Media | Naruto/ Samurai 8
- Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika
Comics available on September 9
- Viz Media | The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess / Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show
- Humanoids | Enter The Incal
- Kodansha Comics| Sue And Tai-chan Preview