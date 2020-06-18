Free Comic Book Day returns as a nine-week event

Free Comic Book Day is coming back in July - and this year, it lasts all summer long, with weekly free releases planned for every Wednesday between July 15 and September 9.

Free Comic Book Day was originally scheduled to take place May 2, but was postponed indefinitely when the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread closures of Direct Market comic book stores, both temporary and permanent, as well as the disruption of shipping by Diamond Comic Distributors, which has since resumed. Now, stores will receive five or more free titles every Wednesday for nine weeks straight.

It's unclear if DC will participate in the weekly FCBD plans, as their comic books, now released on Tuesday, are no longer distributed by Diamond, who are the organizers of FCBD.

“Every year, Free Comic Book Day is our big event to thank current comics fans, welcome back former fans and invite those new to comics to join the fun,” states Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA in the announcement.

“In this very different year, Free Comic Book Day is more like Free Comic Book Summer... and there’s so much fun to discover in this year's FCBD comics! So many cool stories are available for this stretched-out Free Comic Book Day 2020. I'm confident long-time fans and newcomers alike are going to find a story that'll make them want to visit their local comic shop every week! Fans, bring your friends and family and head to your local comic shop every week starting July 15 through September 9 to check out the new, and fantastic, free comics available that week!”

Here’s a schedule of planned FCBD releases for July, August, and September:

Comics available on July 15

BOOM! Studios | Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer

IDW Publishing | My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

Marvel Comics | X-Men

Chapterhouse Publishing | Captain Canuck Beyond and Captain Battle

Papercutz | Asterix

Yen Press| The Weirn Books

Comics available on July 22

Valiant Entertainment | Valiant 30th Anniversary Special

Aftershock Comics | Dark Ark: Instinct

Drawn & Quarterly | Manhwa: Contemporary Korean Comics

Marvel Comics | Spider-Man/ Venom

Titan Comics | Horizon Zero Dawn #0

Comics available on July 29

Archie Comics | Archie Blue Ribbon Presents

Dark Horse Comics | Stranger Things/ Minecraft

DC Comics | Batman Overdrive/ Batman: Once Upon A Crime

Dynamite Entertainment | The Boys #1

Golden Apple Books | Richard Fairgray’s Monster Showcase

RH Graphic | Stepping Stones/ Max & the Midknights

Comics available on August 5

Artists, Writers & Artisans | The Resistance

BOOM! Studios | Lumberjanes: Farewell To Summer

New England Comics | The Tick

Penguin Workshop | Zoo Patrol Squad: Kingdom Caper

Tokyopop | Bibi & Miyu/ The Fox & The Little Tanuki

Image Comics | Invincible #1

Comics available on August 12

Dark Horse Comics | Norse Mythology/ Critical Role

Albatross Funnybooks | Hillbilly: The Lizard Of Rusty Creek Cave

Drawn & Quarterly | Little Lulu: No Boys Allowed

Oni Press | Super Mercado Mix Tape

Titan Comics | Blade Runner 2019

Comics available on August 19

Macmillan/ First Second Books| Investigators: Take The Plunge Sneak Peek

Fantagraphics Books | Disney Masters: Donald Duck

Papercutz | The Loud House FCBD 2020 Special

Udon Entertainment | Street Fighter #100: Ryu Vs. Chun-li

Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | CBLDF & BOOM! Defend Comics

Gemstone Publishing | The Overstreet Guide to Collecting - FCBD 2020

Comics available on August 26

Random House Children’s Books | Only a Matter of Space Time

Graphix | Donut The Destroyer

Rebellion | Best of 2000 AD Issue #0

Vault Comics | Brandon Sanderson’s Dark One #1

IDW Publishing | Usagi Yojimbo

Comics available on September 2

Ten Speed Press | Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King Of Comics

Graphix | Owly: The Way Home

Insight Comics | Mean Girls: Senior Year

Viz Media | Naruto/ Samurai 8

Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika

Comics available on September 9