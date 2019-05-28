Where to get Fortnite Fortbyte 41, accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the DurrrBurger restaurant

There's 100 Fortnite Fortbytes to find in total, and we now know the exact Fortnite Fortbyte 41 location. The only clue is that you need the Tomatohead emoticon - unlocked at tier three of the Fortnite Season 9 battle pass - and it's inside the DurrrBurger restaurant. Fortnite veterans will remember the DurrrBurger restaurant in Greasy Grove but unfortunately, that no longer exists. So where is Fortnite Fortbyte 41 and the new DurrrBurger restaurant?

Why it's in Neo Tilted, of course! Everyone knows Tilted is the highest traffic location on the map, so if may take a few tries before you can get to the Fortbyte itself. It's found on the ground floor, in the corner of the kitchen. When you get there, navigate to the Tomatohead emoticon in your emote wheel and Fortnite Fortbyte 41 should become available to collect.

After you collect Fortnite Fortbyte 41, be on your guard because you're right in the middle of Neo Tilted so there's almost certainly a lot of players nearby. If you're searching for anymore Fortbytes, make sure you check our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide that gets updated daily.

