How to get Fortnite Fortbyte 31, found at a meteor crater overlook

It's time to go searching for another of the Fortbytes and this one is Fortnite Fortbyte 31, which is found at a meteor crater overlook. Cast your mind back to Season 3 of Fortnite, when the meteor initially crash landed and obliterated Dusty Depot. What was left in the location of the impact? Dusty Divot of course! Read on for the exact location of Fortnite Fortbyte 31, and to get you started we've marked where you need to go on the Fortnite map below:

Head to the north side of the Dusty Divot point of interest, where the half-destroyed hangar teetering on the edge represents the remains of Dusty Depot, and climb aboard the metal walkway running straight through the middle of it. This is where you'll find Fortnite Fortbyte 31, next to the long plaque explaining the history of the area - you don't even need to use any emotes or have any special conditions in play to unlock it, so simply snatch it up and move on.

In this spot, you're very open and easily susceptible to enemy fire though, so once you've grabbed the Fortbyte then either drop down into the divot itself or make your way through the diner to grab some loot. Both are usually rich in chests so whichever way you head, you should be able to quickly stock up on essential supplies. Now you've wrapped up another collectible, make sure you visit our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide for regulars updates on where to find them all and make headway on the decryption.

