Final Fantasy creator Sakaguchi says he could retire after his next game

Final Fantasy creator Hironubo Sakaguchi has revealed his next game, called Fantasian, could be his last as a developer.

Speaking to VGC, Sakaguchi revealed that his plans after Fantasian's two episodes have released are yet to be decided. "I think it is certainly possible that this could be my last project," the veteran developer said of Fantasian. "That was kind of in the back of my mind as we were developing it."

If you're unfamiliar with Sakaguchi's new game, Fantasian is an RPG releasing exclusively for iOS devices, set against 150 exquisitely-detailed handmade dioramas as backdrops. "We’re currently developing the final touches for part 2 of Fantasian and things are finally beginning to calm down, I would say," Sakaguchi told VGC, adding that "I think I could use a bit of vacation time in between now and whatever it is we do next."

Fantasian is yet another collaboration between Sakaguchi and veteran Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu. However, Sakaguchi revealed earlier this month that the iOS RPG could well be Uematsu's final work as a composer, due to ongoing health issues (thanks, Mobile Syrup). It's entirely possible, then, that Fantasian could be the final work of both Sakaguchi and Uematsu.

The veteran pair are obviously known for their work on the Final Fantasy series, but have extensive bodies of remarkable work in other properties. Sakaguchi would go on to work on the Kingdom Hearts series, while Uematsu would collaborate with Sakaguchi on games such as Chrono Trigger, Lost Odyssey, and Blue Dragon, among others.

Last we heard, Fantasian's first episode was set to launch through Apple Arcade at some point during March 2021. We're certainly looking forward to playing the stunning game, but it'll be a little bittersweet if it does turn out to be both Sakaguchi and Uematsu's final game.

For a complete look at all the best titles available to play right now through Apple Arcade's subscription service, head over to our best Apple Arcade games guide for more.