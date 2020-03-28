Final Fantasy 14 stops demolishing abandoned houses during the pandemic

During these hard times, Final Fantasy 14 has suspended its automatic demolition policy that destroys your house after a period of inactivity.

"Taking into account the world-wide spread of the COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”) and the economical effects of various cities going into lock-down, we have decided to temporarily suspend automatic housing demolition," reads the announcement from Square Enix.

The update is live as of now and affects all worlds in Final Fantasy 14, so if you're struggling to access the game for any reason, at least you needn't worry about your house. That said, if your house has already been scheduled for automatic demolition, you will need to log in and enter your home or build something on your land.

As for when demolitions will begin again, Square says they plan on monitoring the situation "in the coming days" and letting us know when things are going back to normal. And when that happens, the counter for inactivity will pick up where it left off before the suspension was enacted on March 26 at 8:10pm PT.

Final Fantasy 14 isn't the only game making changes to account for the hellscape that is March, 2020. For instance, Pokemon Go is continually updating to encourage players to stay closer to home.