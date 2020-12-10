Experience the horror of Little Nightmares 2 with a free demo on Steam

If you can hardly wait for Little Nightmares 2, you'll be happy to know you can try it out right now with a free demo on Steam.

Developer Tarsier Studios announced a demo for its creepy upcoming sequel to Little Nightmares is available on PC in a recent tweet. The demo will also be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch at a later date in early 2021.

Training begins today, little ones. The #LittleNightmares II Wilderness demo and digital pre-orders are available now on Steam. The demo will be available for PS4. XB1, and Switch in early 2021, stay with us for updates. https://t.co/AOr9y557au pic.twitter.com/82hcGzpApUDecember 9, 2020

Taking on the role of a young boy called Mono who's trapped in a world corrupted by an evil transmission, you set out to discover the transmission's source with a girl in a yellow raincoat called Six, who acts as your guide. In the "Wilderness demo", you'll be given the chance to experience what it's like to make your way through an "eerie forest."

"Play as Mono and begin your journey towards the Signal Tower by making your way through an eerie forest," the official post on Steam reads. "If you make it to the shack, you'll have a chance to free Six and work together to escape the Hunter."

Back in August, the official release date was revealed along with a new gameplay trailer, which shows off the dark adventure that truly is the stuff of, well, nightmares. Rather aptly, another trailer dropped for the game back in October to coincide with the Halloween season. Giving us a look at some of the locations we'll be exploring in the game's spooky world, the Halloween trailer shows some of the unsettling faces and traps you'll be contending with on your journey.

Ahead of Little Nightmares 2's planned launch on February 11, 2021, you can also pre-purchase the standard or deluxe edition of the game on Steam now.

