Eternals Forever #1 pits Ikaris against his fellow immortals

In advance of Marvel Studios' upcoming Eternals film, a special new one-shot from Marvel Comics called Eternals Forever #1 will be published to better acquaint (or re-acquaint) readers with these powerful immortals.

(Image credit: Esad Ribic (Marvel Comics))

"Set at a turning point in Eternals history, Eternals Forever will serve as a perfect modern entry point into the world of the Eternals," reads Marvel's description of the special. "This one-shot will reintroduce fans and newcomers to heroes such as Ikaris and Sprite, along with the Deviants who will stop at nothing but all-out war. After the Deviants capture and brainwash Ikaris into assassinating Ajak, it's up to Gilgamesh and Sprite to stop him. Will the Eternals be able to save their fallen brother, or will Ikaris remain a sinister agent of the Deviants?"

Murder (or attempted murder) of an Eternal is also the subject of the current Eternals ongoing series.

Eternals Forever is being written by retired Marvel Comics executive editor Ralph Macchio, who has a past with the characters. Macchio edited the 1985 Eternals series by Peter Gillis and Sal Buscema, as well as 2000's New Eternals: Apocalypse Now by Karl Bollers, Mike Higgins, and Joe Bennett. But while best known as an editor, Macchio also wrote the Eternals in a back-up story to 1980's What If..? #24 titled 'The First Eternal,' starring Chronos, Uranus, and Uatu the Watcher.

Macchio will be joined by veteran Marvel and DC artist Ramón Bachs.

(Image credit: Todd Nauck (Marvel Comics))

Eternals Forever #1 comes as the aforementioned Eternals ongoing series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic goes on a hiatus after July 28's Eternals #6. Marvel has no plans for issues of that series in August or September, and its plans beyond that have not been disclosed.

In the most recent issue of Eternals, Thanos (an Eternal himself) was revealed to be behind the murder of the highly-regarded Eternal Ajak as well as others of their immortal race.

For a race of immortals, the death of an Eternal (or the threat of) is apparently a common threat - from outside such as the Deviants in Eternals Forever #1, and also the inside with Thanos in the main Eternals series.

Eternals Forever #1 goes on sale on October 13, while Marvel Studios' Eternals film comes three weeks later on November 5.