E3 2010: 6 reasons we already love Donkey Kong Country Returns

Short of Shigsy stepping off the stage to give us a sensual backrub and a sirloin steak during his Zelda presentation, there ain’t much more Nintendo could have done to win us over at this year's E3. We’ll admit it: we’ve fallen for the company all over again. And that’s due in no small part to the triumphant return of a certain tie-sporting simian.

Yup, the Kong has returned to his glorious 2D roots after 14 years in the wilderness. Below, we reveal the little things we already love abouthiscomeback that make us happier than a 25-foot gorilla on a vacation in New York, with a hot blonde and banana split the size of a Buick.