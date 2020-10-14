Doom Eternal Year One Pass has seemingly been delisted ahead of its first DLC

With less than a week to go until Doom Eternal's The Ancient Gods - Part One DLC launches, the Year One Pass for the game appears to have been delisted from multiple storefronts.

When Doom Eternal launched earlier this year in March, a Year One Pass was available to purchase alongside the game, as well as being bundled in with the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Year One pass granted access to two campaign expansions, the first of which was revealed to be The Ancient Gods - Part One.

Heading over to the Microsoft Store now though, and you'll find that Doom Eternal's Year One Pass is "currently not available," according to its store page. On the PSN storefront, the Year One Pass seems to have vanished entirely, being absent from search results and Season Pass listings, and the same can be said for Steam.

When it was available on console storefronts, the Year One Pass cost $30 on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It would seem as though you've got two options for purchasing the Year One Pass: either buy the Digital Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal, or purchase a code for the Year One Pass through a third-party retailer like Amazon.

However, it's worth mentioning that The Ancient Gods - Part One will be available as a standalone purchase, separate from Doom Eternal. If you want to play the DLC, you don't even need to own the base game.

We've contacted Bethesda for comment, and will update this piece should we receive any additional information.

