Doom Eternal announced and sees hell on Earth finally happen

Bethesda's E3 show has revealed Doom Eternal - basically a Doom 2, a follow up to 2016's successful reboot. Key thing to note here: hell has reached Earth.

We won't know more before Quakecon in August but the fight has very definitely reached earth, which recalls the never released Call of Doom leaked a while back. That was, as the name suggests, a very COD flavoured take on Doom with a human resistance fighting demons on Earth. While that ultimately never happened it was partially responsible for the series' Glory Kills so it'll be interesting if that cancelled game has further inspired anything else here.

What we do know about the game is that it's promising the "ultimate combination of speed and power with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat." Which is all pretty much cookie cutter PR speak. There is some story stuff though, specifically: "as the DOOM Slayer, return to take your vengeance against the forces of Hell. [...] fight across dimensions as you slay new and classic demons with powerful new weapons and abilities." Admittedly not much so we'll have to wait until August 10 to see what Quakecon reveals.