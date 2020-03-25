Disney Sorcerer's Arena lets you fight Mickey with Maleficent and Gargoyles

Disney Sorcerer's Arena is a new free-to-play, turn-based battle game, but more importantly, it's your long-awaited chance to let Pocahontas whoop Jack Skellington's ass.

The new game from Disney and Glu Mobile was officially released today on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android devices . It features more than 100 Disney and Pixar characters, ranging from well-known heroes like Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey and Buzz Lightyear to villains like Maleficent and Oogie Boogie. There's even representation from deeper cut Disney franchises such as Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles.

That trailer will get you in the mood to fight Disney characters with Disney characters, but it doesn't show you much of how the game actually plays. The answer is: a lot like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. You create teams of five heroes, each with their own stats and moves, then use them to face off in turn-based battles. Disney Sorcerer's Arena supports single-player battles as well as PvP modes with club and tournament-based play.

“Throughout development, the team at Glu has proven their tremendous talent and passion for the Disney and Pixar universe and this game really showcases their strong expertise in the RPG genre as well,” Disney games and interactive experiences SVP Sean Shoptaw said in a press release. “We are thrilled to offer players around the world the chance to interact with our great characters in new and unique ways to create their dream teams of legendary Disney and Pixar characters and compete for the title of Master Sorcerer.”

If Disney's Sorcerer's Arena is anything like the games it was inspired by, you can expect that already impressive character count to grow quickly. One day, Disney willing, we'll see Winnie the Pooh laying down DoTs with an incendiary grenade launcher.