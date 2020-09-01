DC finds its first general manager from the Activision Blizzard esports division

DC has named former Activision Blizzard executive Daniel Cherry as its general manager, as first reported by Heat Vision. In this newly-created role at the senior VP level, Cherry will work alongside DC's chief creative officer/publisher Jim Lee, with them both reporting directly to Warner Bros. global brands and experience president Pam Lifford.

In this position, Cherry will "head up business affairs, editorial, talent services, marketing, sales, brand, and direct to consumer for DC" according to the Hollywood trade. He will also share business development duties with Anne DePies, DC's current senior VP of business strategy, finance, and administration.

Coinciding with Cherry joining DC, CCO/publisher Jim Lee will take on undefined "expanded responsibilities" at DC. It is unclear which departments will report to Lee (or Lee, with Cherry).

Scheduled to begin work on September 8, Cherry comes to DC after nearly three years as chief marketing officer of Activision Blizzard's esports division. Prior to that, he worked in marketing for the alcoholic beverage company Diageo and the sports teams the New Jersey Devils and New York Cosmos.

Cherry's hiring was formally announced just a few weeks after significant organizational changes within DC (and its parent company, Warner Media). Among the most significant was the layoff of longtime editor-in-chief Bob Harras, with editors Marie Javins and Michele Wells being named as interim replacements. At the same time, DC has been transitioning more into digital comics - where Cherry's Esports background could play in - and become more integrated into WarnerMedia's plans for DC's characters in other media.