Dark season 3 release date and trailer revealed

Dark season 3 – "the final cycle" – finally has a trailer and release date. The Netflix series, which remains one of the streaming service's most popular non-English language shows, reaches the platform on 27 June.

That Dark season 3 release date is no coincidence: in the German series, June 27 is the day of the apocalypse. Seeing as this will be the final batch of episodes, wrapping up this time-twisting family saga, that makes this all very fitting.

The new trailer features lots of fire, and raises lots of questions. All the main characters are there – Jonas, Martha, and Bartosz – and many of the series questions are raised. "Why am I here?" asks Jonas. Fingers crossed, we find out.

"The final cycle begins" the tagline reads, before changing to: "The final cycle ends." To say the trailer is ominous would be an understatement. Watch below.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar said: "We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time. It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.”

