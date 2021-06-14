Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View has been unveiled at the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK, showcasing a new detective game from White Paper Games.

This is the third game from the developer whose previous titles Ether One and the Occupation have become sleeper hits. Their latest will place players in the shoes of a retired detective who is isolated in his apartment. With limited resources, you're tasked with getting to the bottom of a town-wide disappearance.

Playing as retired detective Robert Conway, you will watch your neighbors and cross-reference it with any information you glean. Launching your own investigation into the disappearance of 8-year-old Charlotte May, you will piece together the evidence you find. The catch is you will be mostly confined to your one space. It’s all very Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, and it looks delightful.

Despite being mostly tied to your apartment, you will have several tools you will be able to utilize when solving the case. Observation will be a huge part of your investigation, as you watch the residents of Dahlia View go about their lives and try to hide their secrets. You will also have chances to interrogate characters and profile all of your working suspects.

Co-Founder of White Paper Games Pete Bottomley said of the game: “We've put a lot of energy into creating a blend between the puzzle and storytelling elements from Ether One with the evidence-collecting and character-driven dialogue interactions of The Occupation to bring you our latest IP, Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View."

The title is slated to release in fall 2021 and will be coming to the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If this game looks up your alley, you should be able to get it on your platform of choice.

While there is no real shortage of detective games out there, Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View looks to be bringing a rare singular focus to the genre with a dark and noir tone. It looks like it could be a quiet triumph.

For more fresh titles, check out our Future Games Show and E3 2021 hubs.