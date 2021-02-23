Charlize Theron wants to star in a lesbian version of Die Hard

Ever wondered what Die Hard would be like if John McClane had been played by a woman? Charlize Theron has – and she wants that role.

A Twitter user first posed the idea, tweeting: "Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife."

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CNDecember 8, 2020 See more

"Where do I sign?" Theron replied, and she recently doubled down on her support for the hypothetical movie when she was asked about it in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"Yeah, I mean, it’s a great idea," she said. "That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant. I was like, 'This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea.' And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah, sign me on.'"

The original movie is a cornerstone of the modern action genre. It was released in 1988 and stars Bruce Willis as McClane, a New York City police detective who gets caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife on Christmas Eve. The late Alan Rickman plays the movie's main antagonist.

Theron is no stranger to action movies, either – she's had roles in a host of successful releases throughout her career, like The Italian Job, Atomic Blonde, and, most recently, The Old Guard. Her upcoming projects include Fast & Furious 9 and The School for Good and Evil, a fantasy flick from director Paul Feig.

While a Charlize Theron-led Die Hard remake may not be happening anytime soon, you can check out our list of the best Netflix action movies to find the next best thing.