How close can the GamesRadar team get to Victory Royale in Fortnite? | Challenge Radar Episode 3

We're here with episode three of our new weekly video series - Challenge Radar! For those who haven't been following it yet, welcome. It's here where you can set the GamesRadar team a video game challenge, putting us to the test that you create. It can be based on time limits, lives lost, level completion, boss defeat, or anything you can think of! Just leave your idea in the comments below or hit us up on @GamesRadar on Twitter.

We won't know what task you've set us until we sit down at the desk and figure it all out. as we read the instructions. That way we can't prepare ourselves, or practice at all. The confusion is all part of the fun, apparently. We also can't communicate what the challenge is until all of that week's crew have completed the task.

For this week's video, we were set the task of getting as close to Victory Royale in Fortnite, and somehow managed to select members of the team that really aren't au fait with the game. Prepare for some cringing!

Take a look at the video below to see how we got on:

The GamesRadar crew are ready and waiting to be set your task. If you can think of something seriously challenging that you'd like to set for us to complete, please do let us know in the comments below.