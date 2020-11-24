Team17, the acclaimed developer and publisher of more than 100 games, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in December. To mark that milestone, as well as the company's induction into the Golden Joystick Awards Hall of Fame, you can check out a potted history of Team17 in the video above.

Team17 officially began on December 7, 1990, when British publisher 17-Bit Software and Swedish developer Team 7 joined forces. Its first game, Full Contact, released in 1991, but many, many more have followed, and in 2018 the company oversaw the launch of its 100th game, Planet Alpha. Charting the last three decades of Team17, the trailer shines a light on many of the intervening games that helped turn the company into the indie powerhouse that it is today.

From classics like Body Blows and Alien Breeds to more recent indie hits, Team 17's impressive back catalogue offers something for you no matter where your gaming interests lie. In the past decade alone, the company has helped bring to life a suite of celebrated indies, from chaotic couch co-op titles like Overcooked and Moving Out, to retro offerings like The Escapists and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, recent years have seen a huge number of games pass through Team17's doors.

It is, of course, impossible to talk about Team17 without referencing its most famous creation, which is also being inducted into our Hall of Fame. Worms first released in 1995, and in the past 25 years has become one of the most recognisable series in videogame history, spawning 13 mainline titles and a whole bunch of spin-offs, with more than 70 million copies sold. Given that track record, it's only right that a history of Team17 should pay tribute to its most famous invertebrates, who receive a dedicated (and explosive) section in the trailer.