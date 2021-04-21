Billy Batson goes through superhero puberty in new Shazam! series

His nickname may be 'the World's Mightiest Mortal,' but Shazam! will be hitting a rough patch in a new four-issue series debuting this summer.

Future State: Shazam writer Tim Sheridan reunites with Billy Batson and his superhero secret identity in Shazam!, a four-issue series drawn by Clayton Henry to launch this July.

Billy Batson is currently among the students at Teen Titans Academy (a series which is also written by Sheridan), but is going through some problems he's too afraid to share with his classmates - especially since he doesn't even trust them to know Shazam! is his alter-ego.

"Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers, but so far has kept his Shazam! identity a secret from his new classmates," reads DC's description of Shazam! #1. "Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam!? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? What has happened to the Rock of Eternity, where is the Wizard, and who can help Billy get his powers back to normal before these mysterious events turn into a full-blown crisis?

"The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure that’ll not only change him…but have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island!"

Wait… He's a teen. His superhuman body is going through changes. He is having trouble confiding about it to his peers and parental figures.

… Is Billy Batson/Shazam! going through some sort of superteen puberty? Sounds like it.

In addition to the Shazam! #1 primary cover by Clayton Henry (shown above), here are variants by Steve Lieber and Gary Frank:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Steve Lieber (DC)) Shazam! #1 variant covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gary Frank/Brad Anderson (DC))

Shazam! #1 (of 4) goes on sale July 20.

