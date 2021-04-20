Avengers comics prepping for "epic madness" with issue #50, Free Comic Book Day special, more

This August's Avengers/Hulk one-shot from Marvel on Free Comic Book Day will be setting up "new things for 2022" at Marvel - including a seemingly new multiversal organization, and a being called Avenger Prime.

"In a land beyond time, a shining tower stands, deploying its operatives across the Multiverse to hold against the encroaching darkness!" reads Marvel's description of FCBD's Avengers/Hulk one-shot. "Who is the mysterious Avenger Prime, and how will his advent impact on the past, the present, and the very future of the mighty Avengers?"

Although they share a name, Marvel's description appears to imply this isn't the Avenger Prime who appeared in Al Ewing's Mighty Avengers run - since we know who they were.

In their sole appearance in 2014's Mighty Avengers #14, Avenger Prime was a Voltron-like merging of the Mighty Avengers team created to battle a similarly Voltron-ed Deathwalker Prime (made up, of course, of Deathwalkers). Following Avenger Prime winning, the being was disassembled back into the individual heroes.

FCBD 2021's Avengers/Hulk will be written by longtime Avengers writer Jason Aaron, with Marvel Stormbreakers artist Iban Coello (Venom) joining him.

Over on Jason Aaron's blog, the writer describes Avengers/Hulk as one of several imminent storylines that are building to something major for Marvel in 2022 - beginning with the just-announced 'World War She-Hulk.'

"['World War She-Hulk'] was the first Avengers arc I wrote in 2021, in this new year so full of promise. But it represents a shift to a darker tone for the series, as I begin to tie together some of the book's ongoing threads," Aaron writes.

"The entire arc is actually already written, and I've moved on to the gargantuan issue #50, which is bursting with all sorts of explosions and epic madness that will set up some new things for 2022. The Free Comic Book Day Avengers issue will be a big piece of that as well."

Four months into 2021, and Jason Aaron is already talking publicly about 2022 plans. Wow.

Marvel has not given any details on its other FCBD 2021 title, Spider-Man/Venom. It has released a synopsis for retailers, but it doesn't provide much story information.

"Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators - and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet! Starring Spider-Man and Venom!"

'World War She-Hulk' begins July 7 in Avengers #46. The Avengers/Hulk one-shot goes on sale as part of Free Comic Book Day on August 14. If the Avengers title maintains a monthly schedule, Avengers #50 would be pegged for a November 2021 release.

