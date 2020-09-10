AGOS: A Game of Space is a new interstellar survival game from Ubisoft

AGOS: A Game of Space was announced during today's Ubisoft Forward presentation, and it's coming next month on October 28.

AGOS is a VR-exclusive interstellar survival game which will launch on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index headsets. You play as "the AI operating the last ship to leave a condemned Earth, guiding a group of survivors across eight unique stellar systems to find a new home," Ubisoft explains

"Through innovative and realistic physics-based gameplay, players will build and pilot their space probes to upgrade their world ship," the studio says. "Along the way, players will scavenge resources, unlock new technologies and face the perils of space to maintain life on board their ship during this extraordinary voyage to save humankind.

The reveal trailer for AGOS focuses on customizing and piloting ships so that you can collect resources and bring them back to your main vessel. The controls for these maneuvers show off the "realistic physics-based gameplay" Ubisoft describes, with VR analogs front-and-center.

There's a theme of emptiness to AGOS, but you aren't alone in the solar system. On top of collecting resources on your own, you'll also be able to undertake quests and trade with other ships. You can also break away to poke around abandoned space stations in search of who knows what.