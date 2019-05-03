About Us - Who's on the GamesRadar+ team?

Currently loving... I'd planned to spend Christmas finishing Red Dead Redemption 2, which resulted in me sinking 30 hours into Star Wars Battlefront 2, and not cooking a single rabbit in Rockstar's impressive, but dauntingly huge, open world. I did watch loads of TV and movies, though, and would recommend Roma, My Brilliant Friend, Mi: Fallout and *cough* 90 Day Fiance. Steven Frend: oof.

Who am I? I started writing about games for UK-based PlayStation magazine PSM2 in 2001 – a year so ancient, it reads like a typo – before becoming Editor-in-Chief of PSM3, Xbox World and Nintendo Gamer. Highlights include: surviving an emergency helicopter landing with Rockstar's Dan Houser, being one of the first ten journalists in the world to play MGS4 at Konami's 'secret' Japanese HQ and dedicating approximately 3600 lunchtimes to Pro Evolution Soccer multiplayer. In late 2012, I launched the YouTube series GTA5o'clock - attracting *immodesty klaxon* 60 million views in the process - before becoming Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+ in early 2016 and trying to smuggle Metal Gear Solid into every features meeting. Now I'm Content Director, Games and Film, responsible for development and delivery of our best-in-class content across the games and film group.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? In my mind, something akin to Old Snake in Metal Gear Solid 4: just an old killer called in to do some wet work. In reality, almost nothing you can see on the website, but almost everything that goes on behind the scenes – including the privilege of working with such a brilliant team.

Follow Dan on Twitter: @DanDawkins

Currently loving... I've lost far too many hours already to Dragon Quest Builders 2, but I'm also trying to finish Days Gone, in amongst diving back into Jurassic World Evolution for all that glorious DLC. Plus, you all need to join us at Farmers Anonymous where we go to deal with our addiction to Farm Together. Seriously.

Who am I? After realising fashion journalism definitely wasn't for me at Harper's Bazaar, I wandered back into my safe zone of tech journalism before landing a gig writing about my one true love: video games. I've worked at TrustedReviews and Digital Spy and dabbled with bouts of freelance, but wherever I've been I've always found a way to escape into the increasingly beautiful digital worlds and return to my life goal of being the very best, like no-one ever was.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I'm the lady in charge of GamesRadar, but also getting all the reviews up on the website, so you can thank me for all those shining stars – or blame me for a lack of them. I also spend my time working my SEO magic to try and coax the Google Juice to flow in our favour.

Follow Sam on Twitter: @apacherose3

Currently loving... (Image credit: Future) When I'm not obsessing over Baby Yoda memes right now I'm playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Pokemon Sword and Shield, which feels like the equivalent mix of midi-chlorians and cute?

Who am I? After giving being an adult with a real office job a try - it was terrible - I scored a staff writer position at Official PlayStation Magazine way back in 2006, just as the PlayStation 3 was launching. In my five years there I dressed as a saloon wench, learned to rap, took sword fighting lessons and once fell down some stairs carrying a giant TV box. Good times. I left to do serious business type games news in 2013, before joining Rolling Stone's Glixel in 2016, where trusting people let me speak to Nathan Fillion and Buffy from Spike about games, and I got to meet a real sloth. Now I'm back with my Future family.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I'm the benevolent Queen of the US, or - as they insist I call it - US Managing Editor. I write news, features, and reviews, and look after a crack team of writers who all insist on calling trousers "pants" and don't think the phrase fanny pack is problematic.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @therachelweber

Currently loving... Thanks to Netflix I've been binge watching Luther recently which I missed the first time around. On the game side of things I'm still sinking an unhealthy amount of time into Fortnite Battle Royale and trying to get to level 50 in Red Dead Online. Which as anyone who's tried or is trying to do the same will tell you is a challenge.

Who am I? I'm James. I started out as a temp on GamesRadar+ uploading 100's of screenshots to the website way back when custom screenshots were the hot new thing - sometime in the 2000's. After that I was part of the team that launched FirstPlay (now PlayStation Access) then moved across to overseeing the creation of all the videos you see on this very site. Like Sauron. Oh I also co-hosted and produced a little GTA V show called GTA5o'clock and Red Dead2o'clock.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I help create all of the GR video content from reviews to previews and everything in-between. I also spend a lot of time thinking about what my dog will be called. In case you're interested he will be called Dominus and will live in the Ludus.

Follow James on Twitter: @James_Jarvis

Currently loving... When I'm not building things and exploring things in Dreams on PS4 I've actually gone back to Fallout 76. It's gradually being tweaked and updated in all the right directions and while the world is still a bit lifeless (literally) there's a pleasing grind to levelling up and collecting power armour.

Who am I? After mixed career path of scientist, teacher and musician I ended up landing a job on Official PlayStation 2 Magazine. After working my way up the ranks there and eventually running the website, I helped launch and run Kotaku UK before joining GamesRadar+ to do news and tea.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I coordinate all the guides content on GR (there's a clue in the name). I work with writers to decide what to tip and what not to tip based on what I think people are going to want to know, and some numbers stuff. I then organise all the guides, video capture, scripts and so on for a game and, God willing, get it up for release. I always want to do more video.

Follow Leon on Twitter: @leonhurley

Currently loving... Alright, so I know that I'm a few years late to the party on this one, but I'm finally getting around to playing Crypt of the NecroDancer. Let me tell you, it's an absolute dream on Switch. The concept is simple enough: Move in-sync to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat. It's simple, but hot damn is it effective. In fact, the execution is bloody wonderful and the soundtrack from Danny Baranowsky is utterly sublime. If you need me, I'll be here grooving to the sweet, sweet sounds of the Mausoleum Mash.

Who am I? For the last six years I’ve been submerged in the wonderful world of magazines. I served as the Senior Staff Writer of X-ONE, Deputy Editor of games™ and Acting Editor of Play Digital. You might have seen my name pop up in a whole host of gaming books published by Scholastic, or you may even know me as the editor of the Official Fortnite Battle Royale Survival Guide. Oh, and this one time, Nolan North said he loved my hair – it's the little things that make this life worth living. Prior to all of this, I worked the freelance circuit covering everything from comic books to psychedelic rock. Oh, and way before any of that nonsense started up I spent a couple of years working as a child actor. Yes, that is a #humblebrag and, yes, I will give you £20 if you can spot me in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I’m the Features Editor! My plan is to deliver a smooth blend of long-form features and scorching hot takes.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @origamikid

Currently loving... With this summer's blockbusters being, erm, slightly underwhelming, I've been kicking it with some old classics. I finally had time to watch Bruce Lee's Fists of Fury, a classic kung-fu click that heavily influenced Taratino's Kill Bill, and Spielberg's classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Both excellent films that you should seek out immediately.

Who am I? Once upon a time, there was a young lad, fresh from university who had absolutely no idea what to do with his life. Then crippling student debt came knocking at the door, and that lad had to make quick a decision: sneak aboard an aeroplane to Mexico and hideout there for the next 50 years, or get a job. He decided not to get on the plane, but instead embark on a career in journalism, notoriously one of the most difficult and underpaid careers going. By luck, one publication, The Independent, had him in for work experience, and then a paid freelancer, and then a full-time Culture writer. Rising up the ranks, he covered Marvel films, Channel 4 baking shows, and even a Glastonbury Festival or two. And now, he's at Gamesradar+. Lucky him.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? Yeah, that person was me! Didn't see that coming, did ya? I'm in charge of the website's entertainment coverage, bringing you all the latest film and TV news, reviews and features. As you, dear reader, hopefully know, Gamesradar+ is also the online home of Total Film and SFX magazines, and I'm the one bringing their stuff onto the interweb. Am I basically the hottest ents editor on the internet right now? Well, I'll let you decide that, though I think we both know the answer: No, because I still haven't watched Aquaman. One day, James Wan, I will tackle your underwater opus. One day.

Follow Jack on Twitter: @JackJShepherd

Currently loving... Because I’m a glutton for punishment and having people I’ll never meet judge me, I’ve returned to one of my favourite games of this generation: Rocket League. I can’t explain why I suddenly felt the need to wile away evenings trying to slam home shots in Beckwith Park, but there’s a refreshingly simplicity at Rocket League’s core that has me striving to climb up the ranks again.

Who am I? I first started writing about games for this very website way back in 2013 as a freelancer fresh out of uni, before joining Official PlayStation Magazine UK in 2015 as a Staff Writer and unofficial FIFA expert (despite being notoriously bad at it). I even once convinced my editor to let me write a piece on 50 Cent: Blood in the Sand, which still has one of the best openings in games. I left the magazine in 2018 to join a digital agency that produces content (sorry) for places like GAME UK’s social channels, before heading back to where it began at GR+.

What do I do on GamesRadar? I’m the UK News Editor, which sees me writing news and features for GR+. I also repeatedly moan about getting beat at FIFA.

Follow Ben on Twitter: @bentyrer

Currently loving... As a longtime Fire Emblem fan, I'm still swooning over all the characters in Three Houses and happily letting it take up some of my time. Outside of Fire Emblem, I'm also chilling out in the lovely Mutazione and tending to my little garden.

Who am I? While I was still trying to cut my teeth in the journalism world, I worked at Game before ditching retail to do an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University. I then landed a job as the content editor for Stuff Magazine writing about all things game and tech related. Eventually I fell into the world of freelancing, and after contributing to Gamesradar+ for a few months, I somehow bagged myself my dream job. Now I get to do what I truly love alongside a talented team of writers full time. Yeah, I can’t believe it either!

What do I do at GamesRadar+? I write about all the latest gaming news, keep an eye out for interesting goings on in the gaming community, and help out with all sorts of bits and bobs for the site. You might even see the odd feature here and there.

Follow Heather on Twitter: @heatherteacup

Currently loving… (Image credit: Future) I’m currently a proud platinum Moira one-trick in Overwatch and playing that nearly every day. When I pry myself away from the competitive OW season, I’ll dip my toe into some Apex Legends or revisit Titanfall 2, and when I’m really willing to sit down and attack something with vigor, I’ll work my way through a few more hours of The Witcher 3 (late, I know) . Currently refusing my boyfriend’s pleas to play Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice because I can’t handle that kind of frustration in my life (says the woman who laughs maniacally while playing Overcooked).

Who am I? Occasional academic and perpetual gamer, I spent a year in the UK getting my Master’s degree in literature, where I somehow managed to get the approval to write my dissertation on the intersections of indie gaming and punk subculture. Then, I moved back to NYC and worked as a writer, producer, and eventual associate editor for Ceros Originals, a funky little editorial property for the software company, Ceros. I crammed as many stories about video games into the editorial calendar that I could (including one that was just a collection of incredibly strange mods and another about the dither-punk trend) before realizing that my lifeblood was gaming, and I needed it to sustain me. Happily, I’m here now.

What do I do at GamesRadar? I’m here to wade through the onslaught of daily gaming news and keep readers in the loop with what’s cool, important, and breaking. I’ll also find some great niche stories in the far-flung corners of the interwebs.

Follow Alyssa on Twitter: @lyssmariem

Currently loving… After blasting through early releases like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokemon Let's Go, I've basically neglected my Switch for the past few months. Well, no more. I'm now deep into Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and nearing the end of Octopath Traveler, plus I've got Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Final Fantasy 12 in my queue. I get to return to my Switch and indulge in some JRPGs - a win-win.

Who am I? I worked as a freelance games journalist for six years before wearily staggering into the house of GamesRadar+, where I was welcomed with open arms and a frankly alarming amount of dog GIFs. This means my soul is measured in content, and also that you may have seen me around. I've written for PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, RockPaperShotgun, Sports Illustrated, and plenty of others over the years. I also received a journalism degree at some point and they haven't asked for it back, so here I am, writing the best bad similes of my career.

What do I do at GamesRadar? I write about the day-to-day goings on of the games industry. I spend most of my time picking out the important bits from the never-ending flood of trailers and announcements, but I also find some of my favorite stories in creative communities and weird rabbit holes.

Follow Austin on Twitter: @austinwoodmedia

Currently loving... Genuinely loving the recent raft of puzzle games on PS4/Vita, with Pic-a-Pix Pieces being my current Picross obsession. Still hitting up FIFA 19 in co-op Seasons, and getting incandescently furious about my team's performance.

Who am I? I joined Future in 2012 to write tips and guides for CVG, before moving on to join the GR+ team. I’m known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’ due to my slightly unhealthy obsession with collecting intangible PlayStation silverware, and I now have over 100 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves in my virtual award cabinet. I do not care for Xbox Achievements.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I look after the guides on GamesRadar+, so spend most of my time either searching gaming’s darkened corners for those final elusive collectibles, or coming up with tips and advice to help you git gud.

Follow Iain on Twitter: @wilbossman

Currently loving... I'm playing a lot of D&D lately - both running sessions as a Dungeon Master at my local Adventurer's League nights and playing as a character in a pair of campaigns. When I'm not thinking about how to get my characters mixed up in strange, desperate situations then extract them safely from said situations, I'm playing The Outer Worlds and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Who am I? I started writing about video games at my college newspaper, a career that also included riding in a Chinook helicopter with a bunch of ROTC cadets and reviewing Yoohoo on a podcast nobody listened to. That led to an internship at GameSpot and then to my position here at GR+. That was more than seven years ago now, holy cow! In my spare time I play video games (duh) but I've also made a couple of my own, which you can check out on my Itch profile. I also enjoy riding my bicycle and playing D&D, so I'm basically an adult version of the Stranger Things kids. I call fighter.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I write news articles and features. I have special eyes.

Follow Connor on Twitter: @c_sheridan

Currently loving... I've just started Days Gone, otherwise known as Video Game: The Video Game. We'll see how long it holds my attention, especially as Blackout keeps calling me back to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 whenever a new update arrives.

Who am I? I started at team GR+ as a local student on work experience (See? It's not always meaningless slave labour!), and I must have done something right, as I've been here in some form or another ever since. I've been playing games for as long as I can remember, and learning something new about them every day is the best part of my job.

What do I do at GamesRadar+? I focus on daily news and long-form features at GamesRadar+, with the odd review or preview thrown in for good measure. Every now and again I'll try to put my Politics degree to good use, exploring the wider intersections between this wonderful industry and the world we live in.

Follow Alex on Twitter: @alexavard95

Currently loving Football Manager 2019 is my addiction right now, as I've taken Aston Villa to the top of the Premier League and I don't plan on stopping there. Super Mario Maker 2 and Dragon Quest Builders 2 both have me enthralled on my Switch, and I've picked Fortnite back up after being captivated by the World Cup.

Who am I? After contributing as a freelancer to GamesRadar for six months or so, I joined the team as a permanent staff member in January 2019. I play almost any type of game, from first person shooters to RPGs, platformers, simulators, and more, plus my keen interest in esports means I volunteer to attend every competitive event possible. I'm also a Manchester United fan, but don't talk to me about it because I will complain about the current state of the club for much longer than is socially acceptable.

What do I do on GamesRadar? I'm part of the guides team, so if you need to know how to do something in a game, I'm your guy. From Apex Legends and Fortnite to Crash Team Racing and Kingdom Hearts 3, there's rarely a game you won't find me enjoying. I'm also the main esports person in the office, and yes, that's esports with a lower case S!

Follow Ford on Twitter: @FordJamesGames

Currently loving... A Plague Tale: Innocence. It's my 2019 GOTY so far. Your move, Hideo Kojima. But, seriously, it's taken that old indie formula of a dreary coming-of-age story (Limbo, A Tale of Two Brothers, and so on) and given it both a fresh new setting in the plague-ridden world of 14th Century France and genuinely interesting relationships despite only having a minimal script. I can't get enough of it, even though all my nightmares are filled with rats now.

Who am I? They finally let me stay! I was part of the freelance furniture for over two years at GamesRadar+ while plugging away at games and guides work elsewhere. Now I'm here for keeps. I've been told on more than one occasion that I have the strangest cross-section of interests, so I'm sure you'll find something worth talking to me about. I love both kinds of football, anime, video games (duh), poetry, and beer. Lots of beer.

What do I do at GamesRadar+? I’m the Entertainment Writer, covering all things in the world of movies and TV. If it involves Game of Thrones, anything MCU-related, or Star Wars, then I’m your man.

Follow Bradley on Twitter: @1bradleyrussell

Currently loving... (Image credit: Ellen Causey) After completing Days Gone, Kingdom Hearts 3 was set to be my next venture. However, after revisiting an old Stardew Valley save everything else has fallen to the wayside. Three in-game years and 8 cows later, I’m not sure why I ever left. Great news for the inhabitants, my character is finally ready to stop handing out presents willy nilly and settle down. Who the lucky man or woman will be though, I have yet to decide...

Who am I? In my previous role I was a video producer making campaign films for a youth charity. Fast forward a couple of years and I landed myself the Video Producer job at GamesRadar and finally I get to do something meaningful with my career! In all seriousness, I get to work amongst a group of super talented and supportive people, produce exciting new content and talk about video games on a daily basis. Somebody pinch me.

What do I do at GR? I work alongside JJ - aka James Jarvis - creating all of the GamesRadar video content you’ll find on the website and over on our Youtube channel. I’m also working on some more opinion-based videos and trying desperately to refrain from bringing up The Witcher in everything I produce. No luck so far.

Follow Ellen on Twitter: @ellecauseyy

Currently loving... Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Perfectly combines my love of rich Greek myths and stabbing virtual people with a blade. And the boat bits are pretty cool too.

Who am I? After founding the video game section, then editing my University newspaper for a year, I landed my first proper job on an unofficial Xbox magazine called XBM as staff writer. Since then I've edited Official PlayStation 2 Magazine, Official PSP Magazine, Xbox World, and a bunch of other print titles, before joining GamesRadar+ back in 2013. After managing the core editorial team for 5 years, I created a new addition of the site dedicated to hardware and gaming tech, and recruited a crack team of writers and testers to go with it.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? Anything tech or hardware related is my domain. As well as running a team dedicated to reviews and news of tech, you'll also find me commissioning features on PS5 and Xbox One, er, 2 and keeping up to date with all the latest PC developments. I also combine all our tech coverage into handy Buying Guides, to help you save cash on the most exciting gaming hardware around.

Follow Andy on Twitter: @AndyHartup

Currently loving… I'm now busting through the streets of London in Assassin's Creed Syndicate as I plough on through my 2019 Assassin's Creed-athon. It's a total hoot, and all the small pieces of the game, mission givers and stories work well together. Plus Evie and Jacob are pretty fun to hang around with too.

Who am I? After a stint at a horticultural mag and then in landscape design, I found my full-time games-industry writing role on the GamesRadar+ hardware team last year. Before joining, alongside my previous landscape-y life, I wrote a fair few features within the games industry about video game landscapes and environments, and sometimes I give talks on that too. Elsewhere, I follow West Ham through thin and thin, play guitar and golf, and have a book backlog that is probably longer than my game one. Sigh.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? Primarily I write about everything hardware at GamesRadar+, covering, well, everything that is hardware. You’ll definitely see me pop up elsewhere on the site from time to time though.

Follow Rob on Twitter: @RobDwiar

Currently loving... Now that summer's in the rear-view mirror, it's time for cosy jumpers, hot chocolates, and familiar games to shake off the September blues. That's why I can currently be found in Appalachia from Fallout 76 - I'm trying to wrap up any missed quests before the Wastelanders DLC drops later this year.

Who am I? Thanks to a chance encounter at work, ex-GamesRadar staffer Justin Towell helped me go from aspiring video game critic to Metro.co.uk blogger and GR freelancer. Although there were some detours along the way (namely a stint in education, PR, and animal rescue), I finally wound up where I’ve always dreamed of being - right here.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? I look after many of our board game features, buying guides, deals, and tech reviews on GamesRadar+ as part of the Hardware Team.

Follow Benjamin on Twitter: @TheWordyBen

Currently loving... WWE 2K19 – this year, 2K finally gets wresting right at what feels like the 99th time of asking. Its tight, revamped career mode benefits from linearity, and I'm hooked on adding fan-made 'community creations' wrestlers to my Universe mode. On that note, I'm off for some old-school NWO Wolfpac vs Nasty Boys tag action…

Who am I? I’ve been writing about sports and games – and therefore sports games – for 18 years since a post-Uni stint at Nickelodeon, and can lay claim to being the longest serving editor in Official PlayStation Magazine history. I departed OPM Towers in 2014 to become a full-time dad, but am proud to be able to juggle nappy changes and Horrid Henry binges with my role as GR+’s roving, raving man-o’ -sports. I also write football and wrestling words for FourFourTwo, The Guardian, and Talksport.

What do I do on GamesRadar+? Anything and everything related to football (UK and US), hockey, baseball and wrestling. Plus various entertainment bits as directed by Lauren, when she isn’t ignoring my pleas to run more features on the site about Cool Runnings. Or, indeed, any features on the site about Cool Runnings.

Follow Ben on Twitter: @BenjiWilson

About GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk.