A popular MCU character emerges in September's The Last Annihilation specials

Marvel's latest sequel to Annihilation, one of the modern Marvel Comics' most successful event storylines and something of a precursor to the success of Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU, continues in September.

That month the new iteration of the event continues in a pair of one-shots The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1 and The Last Annihilation: Wiccan and Hulkling #1. Both 40-page specials feature a pair of Marvel's cosmic players pitted against traditional Doctor Strange villain Dormammu (who was revealed as the event's adversary last month) and his 'Mindless Army,' in what Marvel calls "a senseless war."

The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1 is written by Evan Narcisse with art by Germán Peralta and covers by Philip Tan and Ernanda Souza. In the special Black Panther enlists the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help stop the Dormammu. And in an interesting twist that calls back to the MCU's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, T'Challa recruits M'Baku to lead the Wakandan forces.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

T'Challa and M'Baku (otherwise known as Man-Ape) are traditionally bitter, fierce adversaries in Marvel comic books, but M'Baku has been translated into a heroic and popular rival/ally to Black Panther in the MCU.

Given the fan-favorite portrayal of M'Baku by Winston Duke and the fact the Black Panther throne is vacant in the movies due to the death of Chadwick Boseman (which will be explored in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), it will be interesting to see if the character begins a hero's journey in the comic books to match his MCU counterpart. The solicitation for the special promises the emergence of a "new hero," although the female figure on the cover by Tan might be who that line is referring to.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Last Annihilation: Wiccan and Hulkling #1 is written by Anthony Oliveira, drawn by Jan Bazaldua with covers by Luciano Vecchio and David López.

It, of course, stars the newlywed couple, one-half of who (Hulking) is the newly-christened Emperor of an allied Kree/Skrull empire.

But their honeymoon will be short-lived.

"Wiccan and Hulkling must split up to simultaneously defend two planets against the Mindless Army!" reads Marvel's description.

The original Annihilation crossover focused on Annihilus, the villainous dictator of the Negative Zone, and his Annihilation wave of devouring insectoids.

