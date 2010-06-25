19 Preposterous Movie Haircuts

No Country For Old Men (2007)

The Hair: Bowl cut. Wouldn’t look out of place on a monastery monk, which is sort of ironic – maybe they planned it like that…

“It was insane to have three months with that haircut and also lead a decent, normal life,” said poor old Javier at the time. “But for the character it worked pretty good I think.”

Why So Preposterous? This guy’s meant to be a savage killer with absolutely no sense of humour. Funny that his bob is a big fat joke, then.