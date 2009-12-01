Popular

Twilight 4 to be split in two?

By

Breaking Dawn may get Harry Potter treatment

There are rumours abounding that the final installment in the Twilight Saga might get the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows treatment.

Following the box office success of New Moon , it probably won't surprise many people to hear that Summit are weighing up the options to see if they can split the final installment of the saga into two movies, a la Harry Potter 7 .

With David Slade having wrapped the Eclipse shoot, Summit are reportedly keen to get New Moon director Chris Weitz to call the shots again on Breaking Dawn , after he impressed bosses with his handling of the cast and budget.

The studio just need to make sure they can tempt Weitz away from his next project, the low-key drama The Gardener , and ensure that they can lock down their cast (who are fast becoming A-listers).

Source [ Collider ]

