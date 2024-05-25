I've trawled Memorial Day's best Lego deals - these are the offers I can't pass up

There are always plenty of Lego deals flying around during Memorial Day, but that doesn't mean they're all particularly good. To save you time finding the cream of the crop, I've rounded up my top picks here.

First up? There are a handful of Star Wars Lego kits on sale (ranging from TIE Bombers to helmets), but the most impressive one would be the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama if you ask me. This for-grown-ups display piece based on Return of the Jedi isn't far off its lowest-ever price, and you can grab it for $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.99) right now. Similarly, the mid-range Millennium Falcon kit is 20% cheaper via Amazon at the moment.

Harry Potter has seen some pretty decent offers too, including a particularly strong discount on the Room of Requirement, bringing it down to an all-time low of $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99). However, my favorite might be a record low price on Lego Dobby that drops the house elf to $27.99 at Amazon (was $34.99). This build is so full of personality it's practically weighed down, and that's in spite of a smaller stature. Because it's only made up of 403 pieces, it's not too much of a commitment for fans of the wizarding world who are short on time.

You can get a lot of the recent space kits at Best Buy, too – it seems like the retailer is doing a clearance sale for plenty of these. You'll find all my top picks from this weekend's Memorial Day Lego deals just below.

Lego Dobby the House Elf | $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Planet Earth and Moon | $74.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Lego Emperor's Throne Room | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Lego Millennium Falcon | $169.99 $135.99 at Amazon

For more recommendations, don't miss our guide to the best Lego sets. You can also check in with a galaxy far, far away via this roundup of the best Lego Star Wars sets.