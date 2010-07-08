Total Film Magazine - Issue 170
Cover
What's That? New super-spy on the block Angelina Jolie arrives to take on Bourne and Bond in Salt .
What's New? The size, for one. We're slightly shorter and wider now, more in line with your favourite lifestyle magazines. We're thicker too, boasting over 200 pages in Issue 170.
What Else? We're now The Modern Guide To Movies - a fresh slogan for fresh redesign. The new Total Film does exactly what it says on the tin!
Click through to see the rest of what makes Total Film Issue 170 a must-read event!
Buzz
What's That? Johnny and Angelina do Europe in our fresh new Buzz section - the latest movie news, must-see pictures, casting notices, gossip and industry interviews.
What's New? A host of new regulars, two of which - Red Light, Green Light (bitesized news on projects given the go or the axe) and The 100 Club (chatting to actors and filmmakers with over 100 credits) - are on the page above.
What Else? The One Question Interview , which is short, sweet and features Nick Frost. A new monthly section entitled 16 Things We Learned On TotalFilm.com This Month , and My Movie Life , where non-movie celebs talk about the movies that shaped them.
Agenda
What's That? Our brand new Agenda section, packed with everything we love and you need to know about.
What's New? The whole section! Every month you'll get 11 of our must-read choices, essential for the sharper movie fan.
What Else? Hot upcoming actors Blake Lively, Luke Evans and Emma Roberts are on the Agenda this month, as is this tube scene in An American Werewolf In London - the first of our new regular illustrated classic scene walkthroughs - and Al Pacino is the Agenda Hero, a monthly icon who defines cool.
Screen
What's That? The Toys are back and heading up our new look Screen section - all the latest cinema reviews from the UK's most trusted film mag.
What's New? That font for starters, it's so darn fonty! No major changes to speak of, the tweaks in this section are subtle; minimal design, crisp readable font - the focus is on the review itself, as it should be. Still, it's very pretty...
What Else? We've got The Karate Kid , Knight And Day , The A-Team , Splice , and all the rest of the films out this month.
Features
What's That? Join Jolie undercover as Evelyn Salt in her brand new spy thriller...
What's New? Our new features section is bigger and better than ever. Big, double-page spreads, in-depth insight into the latest films and that same Total Film wit you already enjoy. We've taken something good and made it great!
What Else? Angelina Jolie, Liev Schriber, Chiwetel Ejifor and director Philip Noyce all talk Salt , and we list five other films that could have been made with women in the lead roles.
Set Visits
What's That? TF hangs out with Nicolas Cage on set of The Sorcerer's Apprentice .
What's New? The two page picture lead in to the feature is part of our new focus on bringing you behind the scenes of the biggest films!
What Else? After chatting to Nicolas Cage, we also catch up with co-stars Jay Baruchel, Teresa Palmer and Alfred Molina, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Jon Turtletaub. Plus a look at the movie history of boy wizards...
Interviews
What's That? M. Night Shyamalan: wunderkind who fell out of favour. On the eve of his new film The Last Airbender , the director answers his critics.
What's New? We're really upping the ante on the photography, opening with a tasty black and white shot. Yup, that's how classy we are now.
What Else? Shyamalan takes on his critics, pulling no punches in answering the toughest questions about his body of work. Bravo, M. Night, bravo.
Access
What's That? TF talks trash with the stars and creator of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World .
What's New? Delving deeper into the movies, we bring you the inside track on Scott Pilgrim . We've got himself Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and for the uninitiated, Scott Pilgrim comic creator Brian Lee O'Malley talks us through his semi-autobiographical character.
What Else? Cool Scott Pilgrim artwork and a bite-size digest of the graphic novels.
Future Stars
What's That? The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is the girl everyone's talking about.
What's New? We've always been a supporter of top class young talent and that won't change. What we have done is brought interviews with rising stars up to the same grade as their more established counterparts. There's that delightful black and what image for starters...
What Else? Noomi Rapace tells us why she won't be doing David Fincher's Millenium trilogy remake, and we tell you the other Swedish films you need to see!
Definitive
What's That? We celebrate the people, places, quotes, whatever, that make the movies cool.
What's New? Long list features are no stranger to our pages, but for the 100 Coolest Things In Movies we've maximised the dip-in-ness of the layout, making it easy to jump in and grab some cool fact action before saving the rest for another time.
What Else? Simon Pegg, Nicolas Cage, Pete Docter and LL Cool J all give us their Coolest Things, plus we tell you a few cool things to be on the look out for in the coming year - and of course the 'Uncool' list!
Lounge
What's That? Our new look Lounge section brings you all the latest in home entertainment.
What's New? Another section that we've streamlined, with minimal desgin and new font making everything look rather professional indeed!
What Else? Reviews of all the biggest and best released in home entertainment; The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Green Zone, The Blind Side, Donnie Darko, Psycho, and The Karate Kid Blu-ray boxset!
Free Screenings
Free? For your chance to see Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World for free, all you have to do is sign up for our awesome weekly newsletter!
Really? Yes, it's that simple. Every week we'll send you a code you can use to claim your free screening tickets.
Cool! Yup.
Free Screenings
Free? For your chance to see Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World for free, all you have to do is sign up for our awesome weekly newsletter!
Really? Yes, it's that simple. Every week we'll send you a code you can use to claim your free screening tickets.
Cool! Yup.
Subscribe
S ubscribe to Total Film and SAVE 20% on the cover price!
- You'll get 3 fantastic movies on Blu-ray and DVD!
- Recieve exclusive subscriber-only covers - not available in the shops
- Never miss an issue of your favourite film magazine - 13 issues a year delivered straight to your door!
UK readers click here to subscribe