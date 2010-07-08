Total Film Magazine - Issue 170

What's That? New super-spy on the block Angelina Jolie arrives to take on Bourne and Bond in Salt .

What's New? The size, for one. We're slightly shorter and wider now, more in line with your favourite lifestyle magazines. We're thicker too, boasting over 200 pages in Issue 170.

What Else? We're now The Modern Guide To Movies - a fresh slogan for fresh redesign. The new Total Film does exactly what it says on the tin!

Click through to see the rest of what makes Total Film Issue 170 a must-read event!