Tommy's actor says voice work on The Last of Us 3 hasn't begun "in any fashion"

Tommy's actor in The Last of Us has no idea if a third game in the series is happening.

Jeffrey Pierce, who plays Tommy in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, was recently interviewed by Dexerto at Oz Comic-Con Melbourne. Although he's incredibly keen for a third game in the series, Pierce is adamant that he knows as little as the audience does about a potential The Last of Us 3.

"At this point it’s not something that has begun in any fashion, at least, not that I know of, and I would hate to set myself up to have expectations about what it would be and then have it be something completely different," Pierce told the outlet when asked about a possible third game.

"I'm going to trust when Neil [Druckmann, Naughty Dog co-president] hands me a script that it's going to be perfect because that’s the way it's been up until now. And when that happens and I’m asked about the Last of Us Part 3, I have to say I have no idea what you’re talking about," the actor continued.

Just because Pierce might be in the dark about a third game, doesn't mean he isn't desperately keen for it to happen. "I can speak as an audience member more than a cast member and say I can’t wait to play the Last of Us Part 3," he said. "Hurry up, Neil. Come on, let's get going. And as an actor, I think it’s probably all the same things. But you know, it’ll be what it will be when it is."

Druckmann himself had to give a similar comment about The Last of Us 3 last month, entirely dodging the possibility of a new game. There's new games in the works at the studio, Druckmann said, trying to skirt around the topic as quickly as possible, and it's pretty clear at this point that creatives involved in the series just want everyone to have a little more patience.

