Tired of cargo behemoths, Starfield players are making the tiniest ships they can – and I love this 199-mass beauty

The community meta for Starfield ship customization has generally focused on filling a vessel with as much cargo room as possible to support degenerate resource hoarding, but a faction of micro ships is gaining ground in the sci-fi RPG, and I salute their tiny efforts.

An absolute puddle-jumper turned up over the weekend, courtesy of creator ShamblingKorpse. "I got this wee thing down to 199 mass," they said on Reddit, with the screenshot to prove it. More impressively, they claimed in a comment that they've since cut it down to a pocket-sized 187 mass by trimming some unnecessary landing gear. Either way, this is handily the smallest Starfield ship I've ever laid eyes on. I just want to put it in my pocket.

Even micro ships come in all sizes, of course. Feast your eyes on the 255-mass Bumblebee from SlackerDao, who notes that "it's fast and maneuverable, and that helps it in fights."

"It can basically go anywhere thanks to the long jump range, and it has enough power to keep every system but the grav drive maxed out," the pilot says. There's an almost submarine vibe to the Bumblebee, which I respect. It seems fitting for the great unknown.

In a slightly larger, still admirably compact weight class, After-Refrigerator97 delivers this 769-mass, vaguely lander-style craft which they reckon is virtually untouchable. "By untouchable I mean I went to Jemison and was stopped for being a wanted fugitive and I took out the entire fleet that was there and came out barely scratched," they claim. It does look maneuverable, I'll give them that.

Other small ship pilots report similar advantages. Reyvanz' creation covers a fraction of the landing pad, but they point out that "since it only has one type of weapon, you can max power everything," including maximum shields for dogfights.

Back in Extremely Tiny Territory, Vault-Brock packs the bare necessities, including just one companionway habitat module, into a pint-sized wonder. I get the impression that the crew of this ship is going to get accustomed to sharing their personal space.

Smolfield enthusiasts reckon that the tiniest ship possible is slightly larger than 2x2x2 in the ship builder grid. Some claim to have reached levels of smallness once thought unachievable by forcing some components together via the community-dubbed "blend" glitch, and with quite a few features under the hood, too. I've got nothing but respect for the minimalists of Bethesda's universe, especially Watermelonegg and their Barbie Jeep.