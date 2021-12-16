Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer introduces the Clawbringer and Spellshot classes

Two new classes have been revealed in the latest Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer.

In the new video, which you can watch below, we're introduced to the Clawbringer and Spellshot classes. The former relies pretty heavily on their melee skills thanks to the massive hammer they're wielding in the trailer, but they'll also benefit from their draconic familiar and the ranged hammer attack that they can pull back to themselves after throwing in a manner that developer Gearbox claims is "legally distinct from Thor."

The latter class offers a slightly more delicate approach, but only just. The Spellshot "pairs the mystic art of wizardry with the regular art of bullets." What that actually means is that you'll be weaving between spells - one in each hand - and traditional weapons to fight your foes. Unless, that is, you shut them down with one click of the fingers, as with the powerful-looking Polymorph spell showcased in the trailer.

This is the second set of classes shown off ahead of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' release in March 2022. Back in October, Gearbox showed off the Stabbomancer - an assassin-like class that relies on their dagger-related magic to get the drop on foes - and the Brr-Zerker, which thrive on frost-infused melee attacks.

As well as the game's playable classes, players were recently introduced to some more of the game's NPCs . Valentine, Frette, and Tina herself all showed up in a recent trailer that showcased the game's star-studded voice cast, and also hinted at the many ways in which pestering your pyromaniacal DM can swiftly derail a campaign.

