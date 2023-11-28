The Mandalorian star joins the cast of Noah Hawley's Alien series

Timothy Olyphant is the latest actor to join the cast of Noah Hawley's Alien TV series, Deadline reports.

There are no official details about his character just yet, but Deadline is reporting that he'll play Kirsh, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Sydney Chandler’s character Wendy. She's a hybrid, a meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult.

The show will be the first installment of the franchise to be set on Earth. It will take place roughly 70 years in our future, before Sigourney Weaver's Ripley boarded the Nostromo. Alongside Olyphant and Chandler, the cast also includes Black Mirror's Alex Lawther, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries' Essie Davis, and Shadow and Bone's Kit Young.

Hawley, who previously created the TV shows Fargo and Legion, is on board as showrunner, and Alien director Ridley Scott is also involved as an executive producer. Filming started over the summer during the actors' strike, without any SAG-AFTRA members, and carried on for a month before grounding to a halt. Production is set to start again in January.

As for Olyphant, he was most recently seen on the small screen reprising the role of Raylan Givens in Justified spin-off City Primeval. He's also had roles in Daisy Jones and the Six, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian.

While we wait for the Alien TV show to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.