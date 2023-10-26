Thor does not need anybody's permission to wield Mjolnir in this preview of Ultimate Universe #1

The new Ultimate Universe kicked off earlier this year with the Ultimate Invasion limited series. It continues next week with Ultimate Universe #1 - a one-shot from writer Jonathan Hickman, artist Stefano Caselli, and colorist David Curiel that's designed to set up a whole new line of Ultimate comics.

We've got a preview of the issue right here, in which an angry Thor confronts Lady Sif with the intention of getting his hammer Mjolnir back one way or another.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Helping Thor out in the preview is Iron Lad - AKA the Earth-6160 version of Tony Stark - and the new Earth-6160 Reed Richards in his Doom-like armor.

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"THE SPOILS OF VICTORY! After the worlds-shaking conclusion of ULTIMATE INVASION, a new team of heroes bands together to save the future! From mastermind Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Stefano Caselli, don't miss out on this foundational issue for the new line of Ultimate Comics!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

After this one-shot will come three new titles. First out of the gate is Ultimate Spider-Man #1 on January 10. This is written by Hickman, drawn by Marco Checchetto, and colored by Matt Wilson.

The following month sees the launch of Ultimate Black Panther #1 by writer Bryan Hill, artist Stefano Caselli, and colorist David Curiel on February 7.

Completing the trio of new books is Ultimate X-Men #1 on March 6 from writer/artist Peach Momoko, who also recently signed on to do a Star War. We can't wait to see what she brings to both these universes.

Ultimate Universe #1 is published by Marvel Comics on November 1.

Read up on the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.