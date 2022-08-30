This lore aficionado is mapping out the League of Legends MMO years before its developers

A YouTuber is publicly mapping out the League of Legends MMO - potentially years before its developers.

Necrit is well known in the League of Legends community as one of the greatest experts of the game's labyrinthine lore. In fact, his expertise was deemed so impressive that he eventually earned himself a spot in that lore, with a voice acting role in last year's Ruined King: A League of Legends story. In that game, Necrit played an expository assistant - also named Necrit - who had unwillingly served alongside the game's villains.

Traditionally, Necrit's video's discuss the stories behind new characters or in-game events, but recently their attention has turned to the upcoming League of Legends MMO. And while Riot has been keeping deliberately quiet about its mysterious project, Necrit has been outlining the form it's likely to take in exhaustive detail.

In one video, Necrit explains how 'the World of Riot's MMO is already done'. There, they discuss that while gameplay and social features are key to an MMO's success, the third pillar of that success is an expansive, believable world. Fortunately for Riot, that world has been in place for years, and - as Necrit points out - is perfect for adapting into an evolving multiplayer title. The video below maps out each of the major regions, outlining the conflicts - and quest lines - at their hearts, and how the League of Legends MMO could expand its world over many years by expanding from place to place rather than dropping all at once.

That video garnered a lot of attention from MMO fans, with Riot's world drawing praise from the likes of veteran World of Warcraft personality Asmongold. In a recent follow-up, Necrit took a deeper look at the people who populated those regions, breaking down the races and classes likely to be available based on the characters that populate Riot's world – Final Fantasy 14 fans who play a Lalafell will likely find plenty to like about Yordles.

Necrit's videos are no guarantee of what Riot will eventually produce, but the YouTuber's knowledge of the world and straightforward breakdown of its intricacies that their speculation isn’t just some clumsy wishlist. It's an analysis of the groundwork that Riot has been laying for years, even if the developer itself isn't ready to publicly commit to those ideas. The League of Legends MMO is still a long way away, but when we eventually get to see it, don't be surprised to see more than a few of these ideas crop up.

