This gorgeous farming sim will let me live out my lifelong dream of raising way too many adorable animals

This gorgeous RPG will have me raising a family of adorable animals, and I can already tell I'm going to need someone to rein me in.

Wish Upon A Llama is an upcoming "open-ended RPG" from developer Millionhare Studios where the player's main aim is to raise and breed an array of adorable farm animals (including llamas, bunnies, geese, sheep, pigs, and fish) as well as get familiar with the local townsfolk. Although it may look like Stardew Valley on the surface, this game definitely offers some more unique features we haven't really seen from your typical farming sim yet.

You don't need us to tell you just how pretty this game is, just have a look at its screenshots below (thanks, myPotatoGames!). I love the pastel color pallet Millionhare Studios has given to Wish Upon a Llama, it makes everything feel so much cozier and more magical. Don't even get me started on the animal sprites which seem to follow a similar color scheme to the rest of the game - pastel pink ducks here we come!

Welcome to Llama Town, breed and raise 50+ unique animals! Forge meaningful relationships with the townies, find romance, start a family, and even raise your children. Discover islands, busy cities, and beautiful beaches. Decorate your home and surrounding land! Steam first. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/aOfwW1i12DJuly 27, 2023 See more

According to Wish Upon a Llama's Steam page, players will take on the role of a Rancher, who is responsible for befriending and caring for the beloved animals on their farm. The game has 50+ special breeds of animals, all of which will have their own unique color, patterns, and personalities - with baby animals inheriting their parents' traits. You can also name each of them so be prepared to run out of names pretty quickly.

It's a good idea to also get close to the fellow residents of Llama Town too, since they'll make your time away from your animals just as interesting. As the Steam page reveals, the town has a diverse population who all have their own stories to tell - as expected, there's lots of friends to make and even some opportunities for romance. To do this, players can challenge their new friends to various activities including jump rope, town cleaning, trivia, spelling bees, and more.

I can't wait to try out Wish Upon a Llama myself, but right now it doesn't have a release window - so we could end up waiting a little while for this one. To stay up to date with this game, we suggest wishlisting it on Steam and staying tuned for more updates soon.

Find out what else we've got to look forward to with our upcoming indie games list.