The world's biggest strategy game is probably not what you'd expect

The title of the 'biggest strategy game in the world' right now belongs to none other than Teamfight Tactics.

This new nugget comes from Riot's president of esports, John Needham, in a new video with content creator Travis Gafford. Not only does Needham assert that Teamfight Tactics is the biggest strategy game in the world right now, but people would be "shocked" at the true size of the game.

Teamfight Tactics "Is the number one strategy game in the world right now" - Riot President of Esports pic.twitter.com/gbk23efcPzNovember 9, 2022 See more

In the interview with Gafford, Needham appears to attribute a lot of Teamfight Tactics' current success to the Golden Spatula event running in China. There's also the matter of the PC version of Teamfight Tactics in the League of Legends PC client, which is apparently another aspect the game's success.

If you're curious about what else Needham has to say, you can watch the full, 49-minute interview with the Riot esports president over on Gafford's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel. It's a thorough, broad-reaching interview with the president, including topics like League of Legends Worlds, Valorant, Riot at large, and more.

In the replies to Gafford's original tweet above, there's a fair discussion over which game could even rival Teamfight Tactics. Some are actually questioning whether Teamfight Tactics is a strategy game, which is an entirely fair point, while others are (perhaps jokingly) hoping for Tactics Ogre Reborn to claim the crown. One thing this debate has highlighted is something of a lack of strategy games, or competitors for Teamfight Tactics on a global scale.

