A supernatural horror show with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is being brought back for a third season five years later

After spending five years off the air, AMC has decided to resurrect supernatural horror anthology series The Terror.

AMC has ordered a third season, dubbed The Terror: Devil in Silver, which is slated for a 2025 premiere. The third installment in the anthology series is based on the 2012 novel The Devil in Silver by Victor LaValle. The book tells the story of Pepper, a sane man sent to a mental hospital for observation where he encounters a monster known as the Devil roaming the nighttime halls. LaValle will adapt his novel for the small screen alongside Halt and Catch Fire showrunner Chris Cantwell. No casting announcements have been made just yet.

The first season of The Terror, which holds a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, follows two Royal Navy ships that head into uncharted territory only to be stalked by a Lovecraftian creature of sorts. The second season, The Terror: Infamy, centers on the Japanese folklore tale of bakemono, a preternatural shapeshifting ghost-like creature. The second installment holds an 87% Fresh rating.

Season 1 was referred to by some critics as "Alien but at sea," which makes sense given that Ridley Scott himself served as an executive producer. Bones and All scribe David Kajganich and Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh served as co-showrunners. Star Trek actor George Takei starred in season 2, which was created by Godzilla writer Max Borenstein and True Blood writer Alexander Woo.

The Terror: The Devil in Silver is slated for a 2025 release on AMC. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows headed your way in 2024 and beyond.