The superheroes-as-celebrities genre gets a pro sports twist in F.A.R.M. System

Superheroes are often celebrities in their universes, and with their power sets and abilities, they even rival professional athletes. In Rich Koslowski's new graphic novel from Top Shelf Productions, F.A.R.M. System (opens in new tab), superheroes face many of the same career struggles as athletes in our world - including the desire to be placed on a winning team.

F.A.R.M. System explores a titular structure wherein superpowered individuals are guided by agents, managers, and experts through the recruitment process for superhero teams. In addition to psychological evaluations, hopeful superheroes have to attend harassment and sensitivity seminars, costume design meetings, and workshops on marketing and endorsement.

Basically, they have to be trained for the job, even if they ultimately don't get chosen for placement on a team.

Some recruits in the Farm System will make "the Bigs," AKA the A-list superhero teams - think the Avengers or the Justice League. But these teams only have so many spots, and they're reserved for the best of the best.

Some recruits will get a small taste of glory, but ultimately won't make the cut, and a substantial few will struggle in the System for years but never get recruited at all. Of course, there's always the option to join a less reputable team... And others who don't make it to a team - or even the field - will take what the book calls "Blue Cowl" gigs and become bodyguards for the rich and famous.

To get a hint as to how the Farm System works, check out a preview of the graphic novel below.

F.A.R.M. System will be available November 8.

