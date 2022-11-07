The Sonic Frontiers comic book prologue takes place immediately before the game

Before Sonic Frontiers hits video game consoles on November 8, players can take an early dive into the story in two ways: through the IDW Publishing comic book one-shot Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence, written by Ian Flynn and drawn by Evan Stanley, and through the animated short Sonic Frontiers: Divergence (opens in new tab).

Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence was originally released on Sega's social media, and today IDW Publishing has made it available for free on digital comics platforms.

Now that it's even more widely available and the game releases tomorrow - allowing players to explore a Hyrule-esque environment - Newsarama spoke with Flynn and Stanley via e-mail about the comic and their personal histories with Sonic the Hedgehog.

Samantha Puc for Newsarama: Ian and Evan, what are your personal histories with Sonic the Hedgehog?

Ian Flynn: I grew up on Sonic. The Sega Genesis was our first family console, I grew up reading the old Archie comics [editor's note: Sonic the Hedgehog comics were published by Archie from 1992-2016] and watching the two Saturday morning cartoons… the whole shebang. After getting my degree, I caught a lucky break and became the lead writer for the comic I'd grown up with. I've been writing some form of Sonic media for over 15 years now.

Evan Stanley: I started playing Sonic games around 2005 when my big brother brought home an old Sega Genesis along with Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I was 13.

The games themselves were good but what really got me hooked was when I started doodling the characters in my sketchbook; the pure joy of teaching myself cartooning via Sonic set my brain on fire and catapulted me headfirst into learning everything I could about the Sonic series. I found a thriving community of other fan artists making Sonic comics online, which inspired me to start my own. I discovered a passion for making comics that's shaped my personal and professional life ever since.

When I was 18, I sent some fan art to the official Sonic the Hedgehog comic series, published by Archie Comics at the time. It was just for fun - I thought that maybe it'd get printed in the letters section, and that would be nice. But I ended up getting an e-mail from the editor at the time asking if I'd like to try doing some freelance illustration work for him! Naturally, I jumped at the chance, and I've been working as a freelance cartoonist ever since.

My editors at Archie also gave me a chance to start writing, and when IDW began making Sonic comics, I came along for the ride. I've continued writing and drawing for Sonic the Hedgehog, and it's taken me farther than I could have ever imagined.

Nrama: How does Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence tie into the video game, in terms of chronology and story?

Flynn: Ideally, you'll read it, boot up the game, and see how one flows into the other.

Stanley: Along with its companion piece, the animated short Divergence, Convergence tells the story of how the principal cast of Sonic Frontiers becomes embroiled in the plot of the game. Chronologically, it's quite immediate; you'll see the game pick up right where Convergence leaves us.

Nrama: What was your favorite part of working on the prologue comic?

Flynn: For me, it's the multilingual aspect, which was mostly handled by artist and letterer Evan Stanley. It's always a thrill to know so many people can enjoy Sonic's adventures. Granted, I didn't have a direct hand in all that but…I wrote the script, so that laid the foundation. That counts, right?

Stanley: I think the Eggman scene was the highlight for me; I always love to draw him interacting with Orbot and Cubot, and there was also a moment of introspection which is quite unusual to see from the Doctor. I also did the lettering for this story, which I don't often get to do - that was a fun change of pace.

Nrama: What has the reader response been so far?

Flynn: The overall response was very positive. Fans enjoyed the call-backs to older Sonic media, seeing the characters interact in fun and positive ways, and the little teases for what's coming in the game. And the fact that it was free. That went over very well. I'm very happy IDW is supporting it too so that even more people can enjoy it because Sonic should be available to everyone.

Stanley: From what I've seen, it's been really positive! For a lot of fans, this may have been their first time seeing a Sonic comic, and they liked it. Hopefully, they'll like discovering the rest of the Sonic library even more!

Nrama: Will Sonic Frontiers or Convergence have any impact on other IDW Sonic titles?

Flynn: The IDW series follows the course set by the game material, so their events will inform future events. That said, the IDW series explores a lot of other aspects of Sonic's world, so those effects may not show up immediately.

Stanley: The IDW Sonic titles closely follow game canon so while we don't have any immediate plans to, say, do an adaptation or follow-up of the game's story, the events of the game may have a long-term impact on the books.

Nrama: What are you working on now, if you can say?

Flynn: So many NDAs, so many #KnowingSmilesQ. I’ve got a number of fun Sonic projects in the works. Those won't be public for a while, so sit tight! I'm working with Aether Studios on their growing game universe, as well as other super-secret projects. I'm running a nearly daily Q&A podcast, the BumbleKast (opens in new tab). And I'm trying to get my original stuff off the ground too.

Stanley: I'm drawing Sonic the Hedgehog #56, which I also wrote! It's the final issue of the "Overpowered" storyline, which follows Surge the Tenrec's desperate struggle to surpass her physical and psychological limits and exact her misguided revenge on Sonic. It's a really intense one - Sonic and Tails are fighting for their lives, Eggman and Metal Sonic are in the mix, and there's a big emotional turning point for Surge and her partner Kit.

After that, I'll be working on my scripts for the 2023 "season" of the book, a celebratory cover illustration with all the fixings, and some secret stuff!

Nrama: Is there anything you'd like to add?

Flynn: I’m so very happy and thankful to be where I am right now and to see so many people entertained by what I contribute to. I want to give a big thank you to everyone who's sent their well-wishes, encouragement, and shared their joy over everything the past few months. You're awesome!

Stanley: I'd like to thank whoever's reading this for giving the Sonic comics a try! Sonic has been a huge source of joy, excitement, and learning in my life, and I hope these stories can do the same for you!

Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence #1 is available now. Sonic Frontiers will be available November 8 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

