The key to Indiana Jones' future in video games may be in a forgotten James Bond title from 16 years ago

At the latest Xbox Developer Direct showcase, Bethesda unveiled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay for the first time. Slated to be released exclusively for PC and Xbox Series X and S at some point this year, fans were divided when they learned that the majority of the gameplay will revolve around a first-person perspective, a first in the gaming history of the iconic action-adventure franchise – the last game adaptation of the esteemed franchise being 2011's Indiana Jones Adventure World. And although this early trepidation is understandable, an overlooked James Bond game used this approach with effective results that may set the template for The Great Circle.

The gameplay trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle shows a hybridized perspective for the player. Though the game predominantly is first-person, there are moments when the perspective shifts to third-person, specifically in certain instances when Indy interacts directly with the environment and at presumably scripted moments to add a cinematic flair to the proceedings. This mixed perspective approach echoes 2008's 007: Quantum of Solace, Activision's first James Bond game, adapting the first two Daniel Craig-starring films Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale.

Taking solace

INDIANA JONESING

Quantum of Solace similarly is a largely first-person experience, with its prevalent gunplay sequences resembling Activision's own Call of Duty franchise. However, when Bond interacted directly with the environment, including taking cover or solving puzzles, the perspective shifted to third-person. This also occurred in hand-to-hand combat sequences, which played out like quick-time events. With past Bond games either being first-person shooters or third-person – like 2004's James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing – Quantum of Solace tried to split the difference by utilizing both. For the most part, it worked a treat!

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, at least given the gameplay footage revealed so far, appears to lean more heavily into first-person than Quantum of Solace, though the similarities are there. Hand-to-hand combat is still done in first-person, and many of the mechanics surrounding Indy's iconic whip are the game. Given developer MachineGames' past projects, including revamping the Wolfenstein franchise starting with 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order, this is to be expected to a degree.

At the same time, as with Quantum of Solace, MachineGames understands that players want to see Indiana Jones in action, just like James Bond. These occasional shifts in perspective and ensuring the player sees things like Indy's iconic silhouette and figure, fall within the film series' most memorable shots and are welcome changes. However, in drawing from their own creative strengths, MachineGames keeping the game first-person not only offers a more immersive experience but also stays within their programming comfort zone. And given past Indiana Jones games' third-person experiences, this change in perspective may be for the best.

"Quantum of Solace, sorely underrated among the pantheon of James Bond games, shows how a dual perspective, especially one for an iconic licensed property can work"

Something that may be lost in the passage of time is that the third-person Indiana Jones games haven't aged all that well, and weren't glowingly received at the time of their original release. The first game to make this change in perspective was 1999's Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine, which was lambasted for its control scheme and in-game camera. 2003's Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb earned an improved reception, but criticism about its camera layout persisted. Simply put, even the most prominent third-person Indiana Jones games don't hold up as well as the franchise's point-and-click and 2D side-scrollers do.

There are definitely fans that were expecting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to be more akin to the Uncharted franchise or Crystal Dynamics' well-received reinvention of Tomb Raider, both properties inspired by Indiana Jones themselves. A shift to first-person avoids that direct comparison, places the player directly in Indy's shoes, and offers the gaming side of the venerable franchise something new. Quantum of Solace, sorely underrated among the pantheon of James Bond games, shows how a dual perspective, especially one for an iconic licensed property can work. And hopefully, Indy will take careful notice for his own return to gaming with The Great Circle. After all, if there's anyone who would do careful research on their next adventure, it would be Indiana Jones.