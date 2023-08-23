Prepare to find out more about The Gap, with a developer intro and new trailer revealed exclusively at the Future Games Show.

As well as new footage and insight from the creators, Label This, the Future Games Show can also reveal the game is releasing later this year and will be playable at Gamescom.

The Gap is a psychological puzzle horror game about memory. The hero, Joshua Hayes, is a neuroscientist affected by a genetic disorder that's slowly eating away his memories. It's a disease that's affected his entire family and, in an attempt to break the cycle, he's signed up for an experimental program looking into a cure.

It means he'll have to explore a web of memories, both his own and his family's, unlocked by the tech of a shady corporation called Neuraxis. By using Déjà vu to access parallel realities Joshua will have to make sense of his own past and that of his family, using a mixture of puzzles and psychological elements as he wanders through memories both bad and good. At the same time, he'll slip deeper into a web of corporate intrigue around the shady corporation funding the research.

The result is a time-traveling, reality-hopping journey through the memories of one man and his family, as he tries to save his life. It's a story about remembering the best and worst of times, as Joshua accesses his past to save his future and faces up to some difficult questions about who he can really trust.

The Gap is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Fall this year. Wishlist the game on Steam or the PlayStation Store now and follow on follow on Twitter for more updates.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.