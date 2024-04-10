The Finals Season 2 is here, so what better time to push the FPS' destructive, class-based combat to the limit? In celebration of the new gadgets, maps, and guns that have made their way to the game with the start of the new season, we here at GamesRadar+ have undertaken a challenge - triumph in one of the game's tournaments by using three characters of a single class.

Of course, there's an important caveat in play - the Medium class is extremely versatile, with healing, crowd-control, and plenty of damage built into its kit. To really challenge ourselves, we decided that Mediums were off the table. Instead, we'd fight as a trio of Lights or Heavys - classes that can pack plenty of punch, but have some notable weaknesses to play around. Heavys are tanky but slow, while Lights are lightning-fast but squishy to match. Still, we wanted to prove that The Finals is versatile enough to let you lock in a win regardless of your loadout.

Season 2 helps with that, thanks in no small part to the new additions that developer Embark Studios has made to the game. Lights now have their first support gadget, a teleporter that allows their entire team to get around the map faster than before, while Heavys gain some extra verticality with their anti-gravity cube. Add some new guns into the mix, and we had plenty of new toys to play with.

Unfortunately, however, our first attempt was a bit of a disaster. Playing as the squishy Lights meant that our aim had to be pixel perfect, and, to cut a long story short, it wasn't. Knocked out in the first round of the tournament, we switched to the much tankier Heavy class. A couple of sneaky strategies took us through the first two rounds - testament to the level of strategy that underpins The Finals' fast-paced gunplay, if not the excellence of our own shooting prowess - and found us a place in our final round. Funnily enough, in that direct face-off, our trio of Heavys found themselves up against a trio of Lights, confirming that a mono-class approach can certainly take you all the way. But with all that extra health (and some improved aim), our team of Heavys was able to squeeze our opponents out of the fight and claim the tournament.

The Finals Season 2 is out now, meaning that you can try out all of those new gadgets (and our winning strategy) for yourself!

