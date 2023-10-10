The Boys comic creator to write a "much darker" James Bond

Writer Garth Ennis, co-creator of The Boys, is about to get his hands on one of the most iconic characters in fiction for an all new comic - James Bond. But don't expect the larger-than-life sci-fi super-spy of the long running movie franchise. Instead, Ennis will be delving all the way back to James Bond's original roots in the novels of Ian Fleming for his inspiration.

Kicking off with an all new James Bond #1 through Dynamite Comics, Ennis and veteran James Bond comic artist Rapha Lobosco are dropping this more primal version of Bond into a story titled 'Your Cold, Your Heart' which sends the spy on a mission to track down a Cold War era super weapon.

Here's an early look at some interior pages from the first issue:

"A relic of the Cold War, the deadly compound Stalvoda - roughly meaning 'steel water' in Russian - is thought to have achieved the impossible – the holy grail of arms manufacturers: is it possible to kill an enemy without inflicting any visible damage and leaving no trace whatsoever?" reads Dynamite's official description of the new James Bond #1. "Right as the weapon is perfected, though, it escapes the lab. MI6 naturally assigns their top operative to the hunt."

Dynamite's announcement promises that the new James Bond title will also include appearances from well known Bond supporting characters such as M, Q, and Moneypenny, as well as a brand new character named Archie Tryon, a scientist with a connection to Stalvoda.

"When I took a look at the Bond of the Fleming novels, as opposed to the larger-than-life figure from the movies, I saw a great deal more potential - a much darker character in a more interesting world," Ennis states in the announcement.

James Bond #1 goes on sale in January, with a cover by Dave Johnson, seen above.

