The best city builder's final expansion is all about hotels, and it's out next month

One of the best city builders out there is getting its final expansion, which will allow players to add various hotels and retreats to their cities.

Ahead of the release of Cities: Skylines 2 , publisher Paradox and developer Colossal Order have revealed the final expansion for Cities: Skylines. The Hotels & Retreats DLC is set to release on May 23, 2023 and will add several luxury accommodations to the game for players to add to their cities and boost their economy.

According to a press release, the expansion will start players off with a small hotel chain before unlocking more specialized accommodations - everything from hostels, cabins, hotels, luxury resorts, and more. To announce this DLC, Paradox also released a trailer to go alongside it and in we get a glimpse into the kind of buildings we'll get to develop when Hotels & Retreats releases next month.

This isn't all, as Paradox is also continuing with the 'Cities: Skylines World Tour' and adding three new creator packs - which will also be available on May 23.

The new packs include Industrial Evolution which will add 70 new buildings inspired by historic and contemporary industrial buildings; Railroads of Japan which adds authentic Japanese railroad sceneries to the game as well as trains, stations, buses, metro, and more; and finally the Brooklyn & Queens pack which adds a set of medium-rise residential buildings and props inspired by the two New York boroughs.

Finally, Paradox is also launching two radio stations for Cities: Skylines including Piano Tunes and 90s Pop radio - both of which add 16 new songs that will last for around an hour and keep you entertained while you're developing your city.

Although it's disappointing to think that this will be the last expansion for Cities: Skylines, it's also exciting to know that it's because we're getting closer to the release of Cities: Skylines 2, which is set to release sometime this year.

Don't panic though, in the same press release, Paradox revealed: "Though the sequel is on its way, Colossal Order intends to continue general support for Cities: Skylines through the rest of the year."