Tears of the Kingdom treasure hunter finds undiscovered chest 4 months after launch, is left to laugh at the horrible reward

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have just uncovered a never-before-seen chest, but it comes with a less-than-satisfactory reward.

One fan has posted on the game's dedicated subreddit that they have uncovered a new treasure chest in Tears of the Kingdom. The chest was found in the Library area of Hyrule Castle and was discovered by lighting all the torches in the room, which can be pretty easily done with fire arrows or a torch of your own.

Taking the player up on their word, the Redditor just below showcased the discovery to all, revealing the torches that need to be lit for the chest to appear. They put the discovery to the test and also confirmed that you'll only get a paltry 300 Rupees for your troubles.

"300 rupees" one commenter writes under the Reddit post. "Thought for sure it was going to be a shield," says another, which causes a big debate in the comments over whether Tears of the Kingdom gives poor Link too many shields to hold at once. I don't think I'd go quite that far in the shield assessment.

"All that for a gold rupee, really," adds another comment. Responding to this, the post's author writes, "You weren't the only one disappointed…BUT this is very useful for challenge runs when you need the money to buy armor." It's worth noting this player has over 50,000 Rupees, so they're not exactly broke.

Some players were expecting an Opal, which is an absolutely fair assessment of the average treasure chest contents in Tears of the Kingdom. Although, in all fairness, at least Link can often sell his Opals for some tidy profit.

